Home / India News / G20 mediators plan a dozen meetings to find common ground on war language

G20 mediators plan a dozen meetings to find common ground on war language

New Delhi is trying to find consensus ranging from the debt crisis and the African Union's membership to G-20 and reform of multilateral development banks

Bloomberg
G20

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 19 2023 | 12:46 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Sudhi Ranjan Sen

The chief mediators of Group of 20 countries are planning to meet more frequently in the coming weeks as they struggle to find common ground on how to describe Russia’s war in Ukraine before the leaders’ summit in September. 
 
If a joint statement does not materialize, India will become first G-20 chair to fail to issue such a statement since 2008. New Delhi wants to avoid such a situation as Prime Minister Narendra Modi looks to strengthen his credentials as an international statesman. 

“We will have 10 to 12 rounds,” said Amitabh Kant, the chief negotiator for India. The drafting of the final communique has already begun with the negotiators meeting virtually until the face-to-face discussions days before the heads of state gather in New Delhi on Sept. 9-10. 

Foreign and finance ministers meetings in India ended without a communique so far this year. The finance chiefs of the world’s top economies continued to be split over the language describing the war with just a “chair summary” and “outcome document” issued on Tuesday after two days of meetings in Modi’s home state of Gujarat. 

As the G-20 host, India is caught in the middle. The US and its allies insist on mentioning President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine in a communique traditionally issued after the heads of state summit but Russia and China are firmly opposed to it, leading to an impasse.

Currently the negotiators, also known as sherpas, are trying to bring “everybody around to a common agreement” but there were still wide differences within the group, Kant said. The G-20 countries have different national positions and the red lines need to be considered, he added.   

New Delhi is trying to find consensus ranging from the debt crisis and the African Union’s membership to G-20 and reform of multilateral development banks. The description on Russia’s war in Ukraine in the joint statement is seen as the last hurdle to cross.


Also Read

Three-day-long G20 event in Kashmir to begin today: All you need to know

Crisis in multilateralism affecting developing nations most: PM at G20 meet

Putin bans use of foreign language words: History of loanwords in Russian

G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting: Guests welcomed with dance performance

G20 foreign ministers' meeting today: Schedule, agenda, other details here

Local train services on Mumbai suburban section stopped due to waterlogging

Manipur govt removes curfew relaxation in valley districts ahead of rally

3-judge Bench to hear pleas relating to criminalisation of marital rape: SC

Data protection bill: Govt mulls exempting startups from data sharing rules

NEP 2020 being implemented in foundation stage of school education: Goa CM

Topics :Narendra ModiG20 G20 meetingIndia

First Published: Jul 19 2023 | 12:46 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story