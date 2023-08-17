Home / India News / Heavy rains trigger landslides in Manipur, at least 500 trucks stranded

Heavy rains trigger landslides in Manipur, at least 500 trucks stranded

The landslides happened on the National Highway 37 between Irang and Awangkhul part 2, Khongsang and Awangkhul, and Rangkhui village on Wednesday, they said.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Landslide on J-K highway

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2023 | 10:07 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Heavy rains triggered massive landslides in Manipur's Noney district, blocking the Imphal-Silchar highway due to which at least 500 goods vehicles are stranded, officials said on Thursday.

The landslides happened on the National Highway 37 between Irang and Awangkhul part 2, Khongsang and Awangkhul, and Rangkhui village on Wednesday, they said.

Work is underway to clear the road, and re-start movement of traffic, officials said.

Incessant rains over the last few days triggered the landslides, they said.

At least 500 goods vehicles are stranded in different parts of the highway due to the landslides, they added.

In June last year, a massive landslide hit a railway construction site in the district, killing at least 61 people. The landslide happened at Tupul railway yard construction site of the Jiribam-Imphal railway line on June 30.

The supply of essential items is feared to be affected due to the landslides in the violence-hit state, where road blockades, which went on for days, affected the movement of goods vehicles, crippling daily lives.

Ethnic clashes broke out in the state in May, and have been continuing for more than three months, leading to the deaths of over 160 people.

Also Read

As Manipur reels from violence, home minister Shah to visit the state today

Tribal protest in Manipur turns violent; curfew imposed, internet suspended

Missteps in Manipur may introduce dangerous dynamics in NE politics

Shielding governance failure will not resolve Manipur's problems

20 flights cancelled, 120 delayed at Delhi airport amid heavy rains

Chandrayaan-3: Vikram lander to separate from propulsion module today

Top headlines: Boeing starts production of Apache choppers for Indian Army

LIVE: LS Speaker nominates Rahul to Parl Standing Committee on Defence

RPF constable who killed senior, 3 passengers dismissed from service

First phase of Odisha metro rail project to cover 26 km, have 20 stations

Topics :Manipurlandslideheavy rainstrucks

First Published: Aug 17 2023 | 10:07 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Hospital revenues to grow 8-10% in FY24 on rise in lifestyle disease: ICRA

M&M expects to produce 200K EVs from upcoming Chakan plant by 2029: Nakra

India News

Banana prices rise to Rs 100 per kg amid shortage of supply from Tamil Nadu

LS Speaker nominates Rahul to Parl Standing Committee on Defence

Technology News

New York bans TikTok on government devices citing 'security concerns'

OpenAI acquires start-up Global Illumination to work on ChatGPT, products

Economy News

E-buses to rly track work, Union Cabinet approves Rs 1.18 trillion plans

India's fuel sales slow down due to monsoon rains, shows prelim data

Next Story