Helicopter crashes in Kedarnath during airlift, no casualty reported

In a dramatic turn of events captured on camera, a snag-hit helicopter which was being airlifted by an Indian Air Force MI-17 chopper fell in Uttarakhand’s Kedarnath on Saturday morning.

Visuals shared by news agency PTI show the helicopter dangling precariously mid-air before plummeting into the valley below.

The helicopter, operated by a private company, was being transported to the Gauchar landing strip for repairs. This same helicopter had previously made headlines when it was forced to make an emergency landing near Kedarnath on May 24 due to a technical issue.

According to a report by Amar Ujala, district tourism officer Rahul Chaubey explained that the MI-17 pilot faced difficulties due to air pressure and the weight of the smaller helicopter, leading to a loss of balance. As the situation became critical near Tharu camp, the pilot made the swift decision to release the helicopter in a remote area with no human settlement.