Home / India News / Snag hits local train services on Mumbai's Harbour line in morning rush hrs

Snag hits local train services on Mumbai's Harbour line in morning rush hrs

The services on the route remained completely suspended for at least two hours

Mumbai Local trains
Local train services on the Harbour line of the Central Railway in Mumbai were disrupted. (Image: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2024 | 10:57 AM IST
Local train services on the Harbour line of the Central Railway in Mumbai were disrupted on Saturday morning due to a snag in overhead equipment between Mankhurd and Vashi railway stations, causing inconvenience to commuters in the rush hours, officials said.

The services on the route remained completely suspended for at least two hours after the overhead equipment on the Down (Vashi-bound) line broke around 7.30 am and was fixed by 9.30 am, a Central Railway spokesperson said. As a result, trains are running late by more than half an hour after the resumption of services, commuters said.

Vashi is a railway station in Navi Mumbai, while Mankhurd is in Mumbai. A railway bridge built on a creek between these two stations links Mumbai with its satellite city Navi Mumbai. "We regret to inform you that there is disruption in services due to a broken Overhead Equipment (OHE) between Mankhurd and Vashi on the Harbour Line," Rajnish Goyal, divisional railway manager of Central Railway's Mumbai division said on social media platform X.

According to the spokesperson, tower wagons used for repairing overhead wire and equipment were sent to the spot and the issue was fixed by 9.30 am.

During the affected time, passengers were allowed to travel via the Trans-Harbour line using the same tickets and passes, Goyal said. Harbour line provides suburban railway connectivity to Navi Mumbai along with the Western and Eastern suburbs of Mumbai from south Mumbai. Lakhs of passengers use the suburban services on this route on a daily basis.

Topics :Mumbai local trainRailways Central Railway

First Published: Aug 31 2024 | 10:57 AM IST

