Amit Shah pays tribute to ex-Prez Pranab Mukherjee on his death anniversary

Union Home Minister Amit Shah led the tributes to former President of India Pranab Mukherjee on his death anniversary on Saturday.

A veteran politician, Pranab Mukherjee served as Union Minister in several governments before becoming India's 13th President.

In a post on X, Amit Shah wrote, "My heartfelt tributes to former President of India Dr Pranab Mukherjee Ji on his Punyatithi."

"A political stalwart, a scholar and an ace administrator, Mukherjee Ji's life journey shone from a humble village in West Bengal to the highest office of the nation, bolstering governance all the way. His contributions will remain an inspiration for nation-building," added the post.