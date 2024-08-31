Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Amit Shah pays tribute to ex-Prez Pranab Mukherjee on his death anniversary

Amit Shah pays tribute to ex-Prez Pranab Mukherjee on his death anniversary

A veteran politician, Pranab Mukherjee served as Union Minister in several governments before becoming India's 13th President

Amit Shah, Home Minister, Amit
Amit Shah led the tributes to former President of India Pranab Mukherjee on his death anniversary. (Photo: PTI)
ANI
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2024 | 10:28 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Union Home Minister Amit Shah led the tributes to former President of India Pranab Mukherjee on his death anniversary on Saturday.

A veteran politician, Pranab Mukherjee served as Union Minister in several governments before becoming India's 13th President.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In a post on X, Amit Shah wrote, "My heartfelt tributes to former President of India Dr Pranab Mukherjee Ji on his Punyatithi."

"A political stalwart, a scholar and an ace administrator, Mukherjee Ji's life journey shone from a humble village in West Bengal to the highest office of the nation, bolstering governance all the way. His contributions will remain an inspiration for nation-building," added the post.

Mukherjee was born in the village of Mirati in Birbhum District of West Bengal to freedom fighters Kamada Kinkar Mukherjee and Rajlakshmi on December 11, 1935. His father, also a Congress leader, went to jail several times for his role in India's struggle for independence.

On August 31, 2020, Mukherjee passed away at Delhi's Army Hospital (Research and Referral), where he was admitted after undergoing surgery for the removal of a clot in his brain. He was conferred the Bharat Ratna in 2019.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

RSS chief's security upgraded from Z-plus to ASL; on par with PM Modi, Shah

BJP set to launch nationwide membership drive Sadasyata Abhiyan from Sept 2

PM Modi to lead BJP's assembly election campaign in poll-bound J&K

Chhattigarsh gets Rs 30 cr firepower to combat left-wing extremism

Centre set to create five new districts in Ladakh, says Amit Shah

Topics :Amit ShahPranab MukherjeePresident Pranab Mukherjee

First Published: Aug 31 2024 | 10:24 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story