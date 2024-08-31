Amit Shah pays tribute to ex-Prez Pranab Mukherjee on his death anniversary

Union Home Minister Amit Shah led the tributes to former President of India Pranab Mukherjee on his death anniversary on Saturday.
A veteran politician, Pranab Mukherjee served as Union Minister in several governments before becoming India's 13th President.
In a post on X, Amit Shah wrote, "My heartfelt tributes to former President of India Dr Pranab Mukherjee Ji on his Punyatithi."
"A political stalwart, a scholar and an ace administrator, Mukherjee Ji's life journey shone from a humble village in West Bengal to the highest office of the nation, bolstering governance all the way. His contributions will remain an inspiration for nation-building," added the post.
Mukherjee was born in the village of Mirati in Birbhum District of West Bengal to freedom fighters Kamada Kinkar Mukherjee and Rajlakshmi on December 11, 1935. His father, also a Congress leader, went to jail several times for his role in India's struggle for independence.
On August 31, 2020, Mukherjee passed away at Delhi's Army Hospital (Research and Referral), where he was admitted after undergoing surgery for the removal of a clot in his brain. He was conferred the Bharat Ratna in 2019.