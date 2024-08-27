Hema Committee report paves way for #MeToo movement in Mollywood

The recent public release of the Justice Hema Committee report has ignited a wave of controversy and calls for justice within the Malayalam film industry. It is now echoing the sentiments of the #MeToo movement that previously swept through Hindi film industry. Since its release, many actors have spoken out about their experiences in the industry, leading to outcry in Kerala. The report and accusations also comes amid high tensions in the country as people seek accountability and justice in the rape and murder case earlier this month in Kolkata.

What is the Hema Committee report? Earlier this month, the Kerala government made the redacted version of the report available to the public, exposing the harrowing experiences of women professionals in the Malayalam-language film industry, also called 'Mollywood'.

The report was commissioned by the Kerala government in 2017, when actress Bhavana Menon, a prominent figure in the South Indian film industry, was brutally assaulted by a group of men while travelling. The incident shook the industry and led to the arrest of actor Dileep, who was charged with criminal conspiracy. Dileep, one of the biggest stars in Malayalam cinema, denied the charges, and the case continues in court.

Menon’s case and her decision to waive her anonymity in 2022 played a significant role in highlighting the systemic issues within the industry.

The 235-page document, produced by a three-member panel led by a former Kerala High Court judge, brought to light the stranglehold that a small group of male producers, directors, and actors exert over the industry, perpetuating a culture of abuse and inequality.

What were the Hema Committee report’s findings?

The report highlights that the film industry in Kerala is dominated by a small, powerful group of male actors, producers, and directors who wield enormous influence, making open demands for sexual favours from women. Those who refuse often face severe professional repercussions, effectively ending their careers before they can even begin. The Women in Cinema Collective (WCC), an organisation formed by industry insiders to advocate for women’s rights, told the committee that women are often silenced to protect the prestige of the film industry. The panel’s investigation gathered substantial evidence, including video and audio clips and WhatsApp messages, supporting these claims.

Sexual harassment, according to the report, is the ‘worst evil’ plaguing the industry, and it remains widespread and unchecked. The findings have been corroborated by testimonies from several dozen industry professionals, although many were initially hesitant to come forward, fearing for their jobs and personal safety.

Report kept under wraps for 5 years

The findings of the Justice K Hema Committee, submitted in December 2019, have finally been made public after nearly five years of delays and legal challenges.

The report’s release had been put on hold after a Malayalam film producer had filed a plea against its release. The High Court eventually dismissed the plea and directed the government to release the report. The names of both survivors and those accused were redacted from the report to protect their identities.

Fallout from Hema Committee report

The report triggered a wave of reactions, with activists and Opposition leaders in Kerala calling for swift action against the perpetrators. The Chief Minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan, assured that the government would take action against anyone found guilty, regardless of their stature.

The fallout from the report has been swift. In response to its revelations, director Ranjith Balakrishnan and actor Siddique resigned from their prestigious positions within the Kerala Chalachitra Academy and the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA). These resignations came amid growing allegations of misconduct against both men, signalling the beginning of a wider reckoning within the industry.

In the wake of the report’s publication, the Kerala government announced the formation of a special investigation team, led by a senior police officer, to probe the allegations of sexual abuse within the industry. This move comes in response to a growing number of complaints from women who have endured harassment and discrimination in silence for years.

A public interest petition was also filed in the Kerala High Court, demanding criminal proceedings against those accused in the report. The court has ordered the state government to submit a copy of the report, and the judges will determine the need for criminal action after reviewing its contents.

The release of the report has also reignited discussions of the #MeToo movement that swept the world in 2017-18.

What is the MeToo movement?

The #MeToo movement began in the United States in 2006 and gained global traction in 2017, with the aim to expose and combat sexual harassment and assault, particularly in the workplace. The movement empowered survivors worldwide to share their experiences, often leading to significant consequences for the accused. The most significant fallout of the movement was the accusations levied against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.

MeToo movement in Bollywood

The #MeToo movement found prominence in India in 2018 when Bollywood actor Tanushree Dutta accused veteran actor Nana Patekar of sexual misconduct. Despite the movement in India, Dutta faced backlash from fans after making her accusations. Patekar denied the allegations, and the Mumbai Police eventually closed the case in 2019 due to the lack of evidence to prosecute Patekar. Dutta also struggled to find work since making her allegations.

Filmmaker Sajid Khan was also accused by several women of sexual harassment, alongwith other prominent names in the industry. Some, including Kailash Kher, issued an apology, following the accusations. However, no major actions were taken and the movement died down.

Minu Muneer allegations

Following the release of the Hema Committee report, Malayalam film actor Minu Muneer has made serious allegations of sexual harassment against several prominent figures in the Malayalam film industry. In an interview with ANI, Minu accused actors M Mukesh, Jayasurya, Maniyanpilla Raju, and Idavela Babu of subjecting her to verbal and physical abuse during the filming of movies.

She recounted instances where Jayasurya allegedly hugged and kissed her without consent, and Idavela Babu reportedly expressed a desire for a sexual relationship with her. Minu also detailed uncomfortable interactions with Maniyanpilla Raju, who allegedly made inappropriate comments and advances, ultimately leading to her exclusion from film projects.

Minu shared that her experiences of harassment were not isolated incidents, but part of a pattern of abuse she faced during her time in the industry, which eventually forced her to leave the Malayalam film scene and relocate to Chennai. She had previously spoken about these issues in an article, and now, through her social media, she is seeking justice and accountability for the trauma she endured.

Chinmayi Sripaada speaks out

Singer and prominent #MeToo advocate Chinmayi Sripaada has spoken out after the Hema Committee was made public, expressing hope that the report will encourage more survivors to come forward. Chinmayi, who has previously faced professional repercussions for accusing industry veterans like lyricist Vairamuthu and actor Radha Ravi of molestation, highlighted the systemic challenges that survivors encounter, from the loss of livelihood to the difficulty of proving their cases.

In a recent interview with NDTV, Chinmayi said there was an urgent need for a responsive and compassionate justice system. She lamented the current legal framework, which often fails to support victims, forcing them to endure lengthy trials and societal stigma. The report, she noted, has opened a “Pandora’s box”, revealing a “criminal nexus” within the Malayalam film industry that has long been hidden from public view.

MeToo allegations against actor-turned-politician resurface

In light of the Hema Committee report, 2018 allegations made by casting director Tess Joseph against Malayalam actor and CPI(M) MLA M Mukesh resurfaced, leading to public outcry against his appointment.

Youth Congress led a march earlier this week against the MLA demanding his resignation. The outcry has also led to speculation that the party may drop him or ask him to resign.

Prithviraj Sukumaranc calls on AMMA for action

Meanwhile, younger actors in the industry are also beginning to speak out. Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, who was among the first to give a statement to the Justice Hema Committee, has called for stronger actions from AMMA and other industry bodies, while speaking with News 18.

Prithviraj criticised the lack of support for survivors, citing the organisation’s failure to address a complaint made by actress Sridevika against director Thulasidas. He urged the industry to listen to those affected and dismantle any groups that perpetuate such abuses.

MeToo in Mollywood vs Bollywood

In India, the contrast between the MeToo movement in Bollywood in 2018 and the growing movement in Mollywood today, offers a unique perspective on how cultural, societal, and other broader factors shape such movements. While the movement could not find momentum and effect change in Bollywood, it is now viewed as having the potential to transform the Malayalam film industry. But what makes the same movement different in certain cases?

The #MeToo movement in Bollywood was largely driven by a global wave that began in the West, particularly after the high-profile exposure of Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein. In contrast, Mollywood’s reckoning emerged from within, catalysed by the release of the Justice K Hema Committee report, commissioned by the Kerala government to investigate sexual harassment in the Malayalam film industry. This distinction highlights how Bollywood’s #MeToo movement was part of a broader international movement, while Mollywood’s was spurred by local, institutional action.

In Bollywood, despite the high-profile allegations against industry veterans like Nana Patekar and Sajid Khan, there were no significant legal repercussions. The movement fizzled out with no major arrests or sustained actions. On the other hand, the fallout from the Hema Committee report in Mollywood has been more immediate and tangible. The Kerala government’s response, including the formation of a special investigation team, indicates a more serious approach to addressing these issues.

The timing of Mollywood’s #MeToo movement also coincided with a period of heightened sensitivity towards crimes against women in India, particularly following the horrific rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata. This context may have amplified the urgency and public demand for justice in the Malayalam film industry.





As the movement encourages more survivors to share their stories, it remains to be seen whether the industry will be able to confront all situations with sensitivity required. Should this be the case, the movement may help many more take meaningful steps toward justice and equality. The release of the Hema Committee report marks a critical juncture, potentially setting a precedent for how such issues are addressed in the future.