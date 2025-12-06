Home / India News / Hemant Soren appears before court for ''non-compliance'' of ED summons

Hemant Soren appears before court for ''non-compliance'' of ED summons

The CM also filed two bail bonds each for Rs 7,000, and the next hearing in the case will be on December 12, he said

Hemant Soren, Hemant
The ED had moved the court after Soren
Press Trust of India Ranchi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2025 | 5:09 PM IST
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday appeared before the MP-MLA court here in connection with a case related to alleged non-compliance of ED summons, a lawyer said.

The CM also filed two bail bonds, each for Rs 7,000, and the next hearing in the case will be on December 12, he said.

On the direction of the Jharkhand High Court, the chief minister appeared before the MP-MLA court today. Henceforth, the CM does not need to appear in person," Soren's counsel Pradip Chandra said.

The CM's advocate will represent him during the next hearing on December 12, he said.

The ED had moved the court, alleging that Soren "did not turn up for questioning" based on earlier notices issued to him in connection with an alleged land scam.

The Jharkhand High Court on Wednesday granted relief to Soren by exempting him from making a personal appearance before the MP-MLA court in a case filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) regarding the alleged land scam.

However, the high court also recorded the undertaking given by Soren to appear before the MP-MLA court on December 6.

Soren had challenged the order passed by the MP-MLA court on his personal appearance.

The high court on Thursday directed the ED to file its response to a petition submitted by the CM, challenging summonses issued to him in the 'land scam' case.

Topics :Hemant SorenJharkhandEnforcement Directorate

First Published: Dec 06 2025 | 3:35 PM IST

