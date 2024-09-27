Hemant Soren rolls out Rs 2 lakh loan waiver for farmers before state polls

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren announced on Thursday (September 26) a loan waiver of up to Rs 2 lakh for farmers, just ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections. During a rally in Ranchi, Soren distributed cheques to several farmers who had borrowed up to Rs 2 lakh. This scheme is expected to benefit 176,977 farmers, waiving loans amounting to Rs 400.66 crore.

Earlier, Soren had introduced the 'Maiyan Samman Yojana,' providing Rs 1,000 per month to women since August this year. Additionally, the government waived outstanding electricity bills and is now offering free electricity up to 200 units.

Hemant Soren criticises BJP

Soren stated that the original plan was to waive loans up to Rs 50,000 in the first phase, and that benefits had already been provided to farmers. However, due to unfavourable weather conditions over the past two to three years, farmers have been struggling. As a result, the government decided to increase the loan waiver to Rs 2 lakh for approximately 3.8 million registered farmers in the state. Under this initiative, about Rs 400 crore worth of loans are being waived.

He further added that the government is recognising the hard work of farmers and accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of creating obstacles in developmental efforts, suggesting that the BJP should not obstruct this programme as well.

BJP hits back at Soren

Former Jharkhand BJP chief Deepak Prakash, speaking to a business daily, questioned the timing of the loan waiver announcement, suggesting that Soren made the move just before elections. He expressed scepticism about Soren’s motives, claiming that the chief minister was acting hastily due to losing political ground. Prakash also pointed out that during the previous BJP government, Rs 2,000 per acre was provided to farmers in addition to the PM Kisan scheme, but alleged that Soren's government had discontinued the initiative after coming to power.

Jharkhand prepares for Assembly elections

As Jharkhand prepares for elections to its 81-member Assembly, a top Election Commission official reported that 100 per cent of voters from particularly vulnerable tribal groups (PVTGs) have been registered in the electoral roll. The state, where the Assembly’s term ends on January 5, 2025, has 25.9 million registered electors.

The second Special Summary Revision (SSR), based on the qualifying date of July 1, 2024, has been completed, and the electoral roll was published on August 27. Political parties have been provided with copies of the updated roll.

As of September 20, the total registered electorate includes approximately 12.8 million women voters. According to the Election Commission, there are over 110,000 first-time voters aged 18-19, 114,000 voters aged 85 and above, and 364,000 voters with disabilities. Additionally, more than 1,845 voters in the state are over 100 years old.

