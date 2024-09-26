BeerBiceps channels hacked, renamed after Tesla and Trump; content wiped

Popular social media personality, Ranveer Allahbadia, better known by his YouTube alias BeerBiceps, became the latest victim of a large-scale cyber attack, drawing widespread attention across social media. Hackers seized control of his popular YouTube channels on Wednesday night, renaming them with references to "Tesla" and "Trump" before deleting most of his content. This alarming incident follows the recent hacking of India's Supreme Court YouTube channel, raising concerns about the growing threat of cybercrime targeting high-profile digital figures.

The attackers changed the name of BeerBiceps' main channel to "@Elon.trump.tesla_live2024" and his personal channel to "@Tesla.event.trump_2024." They then erased his most-viewed podcasts and interviews, replacing them with replays of past events featuring Elon Musk and Donald Trump. YouTube has since taken down the hacked channels, displaying a message that reads, "This page isn't available."

Ranveer is yet to issue an official statement regarding the hacking. However, he alluded to the incident on Instagram in a lighthearted manner. Posting a photo of his meal, he wrote, "Celebrating my two main channels being hacked with my favourite food. Vegan burgers. Death of BeerBiceps met with Death of diet."

In a follow-up Instagram story, he posted a selfie wearing an eye mask with the cryptic caption, "Is this the end of my YouTube career? Was nice knowing you all.

BeerBiceps' YouTube journey

Allahbadia began his digital journey at 22 when he launched BeerBiceps, which has since grown into a media empire. He now manages seven YouTube channels that, together, have amassed nearly 12 million subscribers. His content, ranging from motivational talks and fitness advice to interviews with top personalities, has earned him a devoted fanbase.

Over the years, Allahbadia has interviewed a diverse range of notable figures. From sports legends like Yuvraj Singh and KL Rahul to Bollywood stars such as Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, and Tiger Shroff, his podcasts have featured some of India’s most recognisable faces. Internationally, he has also spoken with actor and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger. He has also done a bunch of podcasts with personalities like External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, Union minister Nitin Gadkari, and others.

While the recovery of his channels remains uncertain, this incident underscores the increasing cybersecurity challenges facing content creators and influencers. As fans await updates, the hacking serves as a stark reminder of the vulnerabilities that public figures face in the digital age.