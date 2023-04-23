Here's a list of do's and don'ts to protect, treat yourself from heatwave

- Try to avoid going out in the sun, especially between 12.00 noon and 3.00 PM
- Drink sufficient water and as often as possible, even if one doesn't feel thirsty
- Choose lightweight, light-coloured, loose, and porous cotton clothes
- Use protective goggles, an umbrella/hat, shoes or chappals while going out sunshades in the sun
- Avoid strenuous activities when the outside temperature is high
- Carry water with you when travelling
- Avoid consuming alcohol, tea, coffee and carbonated soft drinks, that make your body dehydrated
- Avoid high-protein food and stale food
- In case one has to work outside, use a hat or an umbrella and also use a damp cloth on head, neck, face and limbs
- Do not leave children or pets in parked vehicles
- If one feels they are fainting or ill, one should see a doctor immediately
- Have drinks like ORS, homemade drinks like lassi, torani (rice water), lemon water, buttermilk, etc. which helps to re-hydrate the body
- Keep animals in shade and give them plenty of water to drink
- Keep home cool, use curtains, shutters or and normal-temperature shade open windows at night
- Use fans, damp clothing and take bath in cold water frequently
- Lay the person in a cool place, under normal-temperature shade.
- Wipe her/him with a wet cloth/wash the body frequently. Pour Torani water onthe head.
- The main thing is to bring down the body temperature.
- Give the person ORS to drink or lemon sarbat/torani or whatever is useful to rehydrate the body.
- Take the person immediately to the nearest health centre.
- The patient needs immediate hospitalisation, as heat strokes could be fatal.