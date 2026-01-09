Odisha courts on high alert after receiving bomb threat via e-mail

Cuttack and several other parts of Odisha were placed on high alert after an anonymous e-mail threatening to damage court premises was received at multiple courts across the state. Security agencies immediately swung into action, intensifying checks and deploying specialised teams to prevent any untoward incident.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo said that special bomb disposal squads, dog squads, and additional security teams have been mobilised as part of standard operating procedures. "A message was received from a security point of view, and since it is a sensitive matter, standard security drills are being carried out as per protocol to thoroughly check the premises. Security agencies are continuing inspections as part of the drill," he said, adding that inspections were ongoing and further details were awaited as authorities assessed the threat.

Director General of Police Yogesh Bahadur Khurania said the police had taken cognisance of the anonymous threat e-mail that was recieved yesterday and initiated a thorough investigation. "As a precautionary measure, police checks and enhanced security arrangements have been put in place at all concerned locations. The situation is under close monitoring," he stated. He further advised the public not to panic and urged cooperation from them. Promptly after the reception of the e-mail, staff and others were evacuated from the High Court and the district courts' premises for inspection. The threat put the courts in a state of alert, with advocates raising safety concerns.