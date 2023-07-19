Home / India News / Himachal BJP demands all-party meeting on disaster situation in the state

Himachal BJP demands all-party meeting on disaster situation in the state

Addressing a press conference in Shimla, Chief Spokesperson of Himachal Pradesh BJP, Randheer Sharma said that the Congress-led state government failed to deal with the disaster

ANI

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 19 2023 | 8:50 AM IST
The Bhartiya Janta Party in Himachal Pradesh has demanded the state government to convene an all party meeting on the disaster situation in the state.

Addressing a press conference in Shimla, Chief Spokesperson of Himachal Pradesh BJP, Randheer Sharma said that the Congress-led state government failed to deal with the disaster.

"The CM should do the restoration work seriously, and an all-party meeting should have been called, the lack of unity in the government was visible even in the disaster," he said.

Randheer Sharma also charged that the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu government has put an additional economic burden on the public by increasing VAT on Diesel.

"Before giving relief, the Sukhu government has put an additional economic burden on the public in the disaster by increasing VAT on the Diesel...The government should withdraw the increased VAT on diesel," Randheer Sharma said.

The BJP lashed out at the Sukhu government accusing it of not dealing with the disaster seriously. BJP MLA Randhir Sharma said on Tuesday that the Chief Minister should have shown seriousness in the time of disaster and should have called an all-party meeting and taken suggestions, but the government did not make any such effort.

Randhir Sharma further alleged that the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, ministers and party president are visiting the disaster affected areas separately.

"The ministers of the government are trying to humiliate each other and giving different statements. Inflation has gone out of control and instead of taking action; the SDM is asking to pay Rs 50 for a tea," Randhir Sharma said.

On the other hand, Randhir Sharma said that the central government has done a quick job of providing relief to Himachal Pradesh. He mentioned that disaster and financial assistance of Rs 361 Crore was given. However, he said that the government is yet to assess the losses in the state.

He added the BJP legislators have decided to give one month's salary to the disaster relief fund.

Topics :Himachal PradeshBJP

First Published: Jul 19 2023 | 8:50 AM IST

