Himachal CM announces three police stations along national highway

The Himachal Pradesh government will set up three traffic-cum-tourist police stations along the under-construction Kiratpur-Manali National Highway, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Sunday. Work on the four-lane highway's Kiratpur-Nerchowk section is likely to be completed by June.

In a statement, Sukhu said these police stations will come up in the Bilaspur, Mandi and Kullu districts and feature an intelligent traffic management system with a control room in each.

The three districts cover about 182 kilometres of the 191-kilometre highway.

Sukhu also directed the departments concerned to prepare a detailed report on the jurisdiction of these police stations and said quick assistance will be ensured in case of accidents on the highway.

The chief minister said trauma centres in all three districts will also be marked for timely treatment in emergency cases. Arrangements for ambulances and recovery vehicles will be made at certain places on the highway.

The use of advanced technology is being ensured in coordination with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the police for the smooth operation of traffic to reduce accidents, Sukhu added.

An advanced traffic management system has been prepared under which emergency call boxes, high-tech CCTV cameras, automatic traffic counters-cum-classifiers and overhead driver feedback system, among others, are being installed, he said.

Sukhu also urged the NHAI to provide financial assistance for the integrated command centre.

The safety of the people of the state and tourists is the topmost priority of the government and adequate funds will be provided for the establishment of the police stations, said Sukhu.

Director-General of Police Sanjay Kundu said a study will be conducted to make necessary security arrangements.

NHAI Regional Officer Abdul Basit said the national highway will be ready by June 15-20.

Crash barriers on the valley side, footpaths and overbridges have been constructed for commuter safety, he said.