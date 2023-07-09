Home / India News / Himachal CM asks officials to ensure timely completion of power projects

Himachal CM asks officials to ensure timely completion of power projects

The Chief Minister said that the delays in the completion of the power projects are causing financial losses for the state's exchequer

ANI
The Chief Minister said that the delays in the completion of the power projects are causing financial losses for the state's exchequer. (Photo: Twitter @SukhuSukhvinder)

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2023 | 6:13 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has instructed the state's energy department officials to ensure the timely completion of the power projects in the state.

He emphasized the need to expedite them at an official meeting presided over by him at Hamirpur on Saturday.

The Chief Minister said that the delays in the completion of the power projects are causing financial losses for the state's exchequer.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister said that the state aims to commission 628 MW of hydroelectric projects by March 2027. This includes the completion of the 450 MW Shongtong Karchham project by July 2025, the 48 MW Chanju-3 Hydro Electric project by March 2027 and the 130 MW Kashang-2 and 3 projects by June 2026.

Additionally, the state has set targets to finish the 30 MW Deothal Chanju project by December 2027, the 40 MW Renuka Ji Hydroelectric Project by December 2028 and the 190 MW Thana Plaun project by March 2029.

Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu also highlighted the state government's emphasis on harnessing solar energy. He said that the state government has set a target to generate 1,000 MW of solar energy by 2030.

To achieve this goal, the state has proposed 17 different projects that would generate 200 MW of solar power in the first phase. The Pekhubela Solar Power Project with a capacity of 32 MW is scheduled to be completed by December 2023.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to expedite all these projects to ensure that the people of the state can reap their benefits.

Also Read

Himachal govt to decongest Shimla, project to cost over Rs 100 cr: CM Sukhu

BJP appoints MLA Rajeev Bindal as party chief in Himachal Pradesh

Use of tech in judicial system ensures transparency, productivity: CM Sukhu

HP CM Sukhu flags off awareness rally on World Environment Day in Shimla

Himachal Pradesh to formulate green hydrogen policy: CM Sukhvinder

DoT likely to approach Trai for auction of new spectrum bands this week

Two-day annual Kailash yatra to begin on September 11 in J-K's Doda

Assam to weed out 'ghost schools and teachers': Education minister

Assam govt releases Rs 96.21 cr grant, holds back grants to 11,480 schools

Heavy rains pummel north India; 10 killed in landslides, rivers in spate

Topics :Himachal PradeshHimachal pradesh governmentPower projectsPower projects delayed

First Published: Jul 09 2023 | 6:13 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story