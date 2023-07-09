Home / India News / Two-day annual Kailash yatra to begin on September 11 in J-K's Doda

Two-day annual Kailash yatra to begin on September 11 in J-K's Doda

The official said the forest department was asked to make firewood available at Kailash Kund and at Hayan, where the yatra will have a night halt

Press Trust of India Jammu
Kailash Mansarovar Yatra

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2023 | 6:01 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have reviewed the arrangements for the annual two-day Kailash Yatra, scheduled to be held on September 11 and 12, an official said on Sunday.

The arrangements were discussed at a joint meeting chaired by District Development Commissioner, Doda, Vishesh Mahajan and attended by senior civil, police and security officers, besides panchayat members and the president of the Sanatan Dharam Sabha, Bhaderwah, Kailash Sewa Sangh, the official said.

The yatra to the 14,700-foot-high Kailash Kund, depicting the ancient Nag culture, commences with the departure of the "charri mubarak" (holy mace) from the centuries-old Vasuki Nag temple at Gatha in Doda.

The official said the Sanatan Dharam Sabha sought foolproof security arrangements for the historic pilgrimage, accommodation facilities for the pilgrims, transport and firewood arrangements and water and electricity.

Responding to the issues raised by the Sabha, Mahajan issued on-the-spot directions to those concerned for a successful yatra.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Doda, Abdul Qayoom was asked to deploy a sufficient number of police personnel along the yatra routes to ensure the safety of the pilgrims, the official said, adding that the additional superintendent of police, Bhaderwah was asked to ensure a hassle-free movement of the vehicles carrying the pilgrims.

The official said the forest department was asked to make firewood available at Kailash Kund and at Hayan, where the yatra will have a night halt.

Mahajan also directed the roads and buildings department to clear the landslides on the Bhaderwah-Chamba road for a smooth and hassle-free movement of vehicles during the yatra.

Also Read

Amarnath Yatra 2023 registration begins today; Check complete details

Security arrangements for the annual Amarnath Yatra underway: CRPF official

Amarnath Yatra halted for second consecutive day due to bad weather

Amarnath yatra resumes from J-K's Panjtarni, Sheshnag camps after 3 days

Amit Shah to review preparations, security for Amarnath pilgrimage in J&K

Assam to weed out 'ghost schools and teachers': Education minister

Assam govt releases Rs 96.21 cr grant, holds back grants to 11,480 schools

Heavy rains pummel north India; 10 killed in landslides, rivers in spate

Manipur violence: Warring groups use quadcopters to target each other

West Bengal: Death toll in panchayat election violence rises to 15

Topics :Jammu and Kashmirmount kailashKailash Mansarovar YatraKashmir

First Published: Jul 09 2023 | 6:01 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story