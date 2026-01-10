Rooftop solar power to be installed at Himachal hospitals, says CM Sukhu

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday directed the installation of rooftop solar power systems at healthcare institutions under the health department.

He said that installing these systems in a phased manner would promote green energy and also help save money.

He further said that his government has set a target to develop Himachal Pradesh as a green energy state, and effective steps are being taken to achieve this goal.

Himachal's annual energy consumption is about 13,000 million units, and to make the state self-reliant in the energy sector, the government has set a target to meet more than 90 per cent of its energy requirement through renewable sources, he said in a statement issued here.

The government has set the target to install solar energy projects with a total capacity of 500 megawatts in the state within the next two years, and special efforts are being made to promote alternative energy projects such as those related to solar, green hydrogen, compressed biogas and other renewable sources, he added. To achieve the goal of making Himachal Pradesh a green energy state, the government has given a key role to Gram Panchayats. The chief minister has launched the Green Panchayat Programme, under which 500-kilowatt ground-mounted solar power projects would be set up in all panchayats, the statement said.

In the first phase, approval has been given to install 500-kilowatt solar plants in 24 Gram Panchayats, and work has already started in 16 panchayats. The programme aims to generate a total of 150 megawatts of solar power. Under this scheme, 20 per cent of the revenue earned from the electricity produced would be used by the state government to provide financial assistance to orphaned children and widows in the concerned Gram Panchayats. The Pekhubela Solar Power Project in the Una district began commercial operations on April 15, 2024. So far, it has generated 79.03 million units of electricity and earned Rs 22.91 crore in revenue.

The Bhanjal Solar Power Project in Una started commercial operations on November 30, 2024 and has so far produced 8.57 million units of electricity, earning Rs 3.10 crore in revenue, while electricity generation from the Aghlaur Solar Power Project in Una began on May 21, 2025, and it has produced 5.89 million units to date. At present, three solar power projects with a total capacity of 31 megawatts are in the execution stage, while four projects with a combined capacity of 41 megawatts are in the tender stage. A 200-megawatt solar power plant would also be set up on a barren land in the Damtal area of Kangra district, an official informed.