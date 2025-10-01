Home / India News / Himachal delegation holds talks with Japanese industry leaders in Tokyo

Himachal delegation holds talks with Japanese industry leaders in Tokyo

The Himachal team included senior officials, MLAs, and representatives from the state's industries

Himachal Pradesh, Tokyo, Japan
The session was attended by representatives from JETRO, Medical Excellence Japan, RX Japan, and other organisations. Discussions focused on partnerships in healthcare, advanced medical technologies, and trade.
Aman Sahu New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 5:49 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
A delegation from the Himachal Pradesh government on Wednesday met top Japanese industry leaders and investors at an interactive session hosted by the Indian Embassy in Tokyo. Deputy Chief of Mission Madhusudan R welcomed the delegation led by state’s Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan.
 
The Himachal team included senior officials, MLAs, and representatives from the state’s industries. They made presentations on investment opportunities in tourism, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, and electric vehicles.
 
Madhusudan R spoke about the strong India-Japan partnership and said the session would help Japanese companies explore opportunities in Himachal Pradesh.
 
“Japan and India share a time-tested partnership. This interaction further opens avenues for Japanese enterprises to explore investment opportunities in Himachal Pradesh, a state with rich resources and a skilled workforce,” said Madhusudan R.
 
Additional Chief Secretary (Industries) RD Nazeem highlighted projects such as the upcoming Bulk Drug Park, ropeways, and EV ventures.
 
“We are committed to providing a single-window clearance system and investor-friendly infrastructure for Japanese partners. This interaction marks a step toward meaningful collaborations in high-value sectors like medical technology, pharmaceuticals, and precision manufacturing,” he said.
 
Minister Chauhan underlined the state’s focus on rural entrepreneurship and green industries.
 
“Our government is implementing GoI’s RAMP scheme through initiatives like green financing, smart MSMEs, and green technologies. Himachal Pradesh offers stability, skilled manpower, and sector-specific incentives. We warmly invite Japanese enterprises to visit and explore firsthand the opportunities in our state,” he said.
 
The session was attended by representatives from JETRO, Medical Excellence Japan, RX Japan, and other organisations. Discussions focused on partnerships in healthcare, advanced medical technologies, and trade.
 
The meeting ended with a vote of thanks from the Embassy, reaffirming both sides’ commitment to long-term economic cooperation.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Kovind to attend RSS Vijayadashami event; a look at past chief guests

Cabinet approves widening of Kalibor-Numaligarh section of NH-715

Centre launches 'Aatmanirbharta in Pulses' mission with ₹11,440 cr outlay

Haryana govt gives relief to farmers, defers loan, power bill repayments

Didn't retaliate against 26/11 attacks under pressure from US: Chidambaram

Topics :Himachal PradeshTokyoJapan

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 5:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story