Himachal delegation holds talks with Japanese industry leaders in Tokyo

A delegation from the Himachal Pradesh government on Wednesday met top Japanese industry leaders and investors at an interactive session hosted by the Indian Embassy in Tokyo. Deputy Chief of Mission Madhusudan R welcomed the delegation led by state’s Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan.

The Himachal team included senior officials, MLAs, and representatives from the state’s industries. They made presentations on investment opportunities in tourism, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, and electric vehicles.

Madhusudan R spoke about the strong India-Japan partnership and said the session would help Japanese companies explore opportunities in Himachal Pradesh.

“Japan and India share a time-tested partnership. This interaction further opens avenues for Japanese enterprises to explore investment opportunities in Himachal Pradesh, a state with rich resources and a skilled workforce,” said Madhusudan R.

Additional Chief Secretary (Industries) RD Nazeem highlighted projects such as the upcoming Bulk Drug Park, ropeways, and EV ventures. “We are committed to providing a single-window clearance system and investor-friendly infrastructure for Japanese partners. This interaction marks a step toward meaningful collaborations in high-value sectors like medical technology, pharmaceuticals, and precision manufacturing,” he said. Minister Chauhan underlined the state’s focus on rural entrepreneurship and green industries. “Our government is implementing GoI’s RAMP scheme through initiatives like green financing, smart MSMEs, and green technologies. Himachal Pradesh offers stability, skilled manpower, and sector-specific incentives. We warmly invite Japanese enterprises to visit and explore firsthand the opportunities in our state,” he said.