Himachal govt constitutes committee to promote sustainable mobility

Apr 12 2023
Himachal Government has constituted a green mobility committee to monitor and promote sustainable mobility solutions for decarbonising transport in Shimla, a state government spokesperson said here on Wednesday.

The committee would develop a sustainable mobility plan with enhanced uptake of electric vehicles, which will support the de-carbonisation of Shimla city, the official said in a statement, adding that the principal secretary of transport would be its chairman.

According to the statement issued here, the committee would have help in vision setting, serve as a forum for inter-department collaboration and facilitate buy-in from stakeholders.

They would also support in organising workshops and capacity-building programs and help in defining the action plan with timelines besides merging the existing schemes to expedite the project execution, it added.

First Published: Apr 12 2023

