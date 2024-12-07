Himachal govt mulls including health education in school curricula

The Himachal Pradesh government is contemplating the inclusion of health education in school curricula to create awareness from an early age, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Saturday.

"The health sector remains a top priority for the state government and several reforms are being implemented to improve the system," Sukhu said.

The chief minister underwent tuberculosis (TB) screening via a portable X-ray machine at a function organised as part of the launch of the 100-day TB elimination campaign (Ni-Kshay Abhiyan).

The campaign is a significant step towards making Himachal Pradesh TB-free. It aims to ensure timely identification of TB cases, effective treatment and increased awareness within communities, a statement cited Sukhu as saying.

The campaign will be conducted in all districts, with a special focus on vulnerable and marginalised groups, Sukhu said and appealed for active participation in the Ni-Kshay camps.

The 100-day TB elimination campaign, inaugurated on Saturday by Union Health Minister JP Nadda, will be implemented in 347 districts of 33 states where the prevalence of the disease is higher.

Expressing confidence that Himachal Pradesh was on the path to becoming TB-free in the near future, the chief minister said the state government had allocated an additional Rs 2 crore for the Chief Minister's TB Eradication Scheme, supplementing the Centre's budget.

He added that 13 per cent of the state's population was above 60 years old, making early diagnosis and prevention crucial for older adults.

He also laid stress on the importance of awareness and healthy lifestyles for younger generations to prevent diseases.

"Emergency departments in hospitals are being upgraded and tenders for modern equipment for medical colleges have already been issued," he said and added that people of the state would have access to advanced diagnostic and treatment facilities within a year.

The referral system in government health institutions is being replaced with a robust system of care. To attract and retain specialists, the government is considering increasing monthly allowances for super-specialist doctors from Rs 60,000 to Rs 1.75 lakh and for specialist doctors to Rs 1 lakh, he added.

The chief minister also referred to the state's forests as the lungs of north India and appealed to the Centre to provide a "green bonus" in recognition of Himachal Pradesh's efforts to conserve its forests.

The state is revising its industrial policy to promote green industries for a sustainable future, Sukhu said.

During the event, the chief minister administered a pledge for a TB-free India and distributed Ni-Kshay nutrition kits to patients. He also honoured the institutions and the organisations contributing to the campaign.