Himachal govt to give mustard oil at Rs 110 per litre via fair price shops

The state has 19,74,790 ration card holders who are being provided food grains at subsidised rates through 5,197 fair price shops, the chief minister said

Press Trust of India Shimla
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2023 | 4:56 PM IST
The Himachal Pradesh government has decided to make mustard oil available at Rs 110 per litre under the public distribution system through fair price shops, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Friday.

He said that the beneficiaries would now get mustard oil cheaper by about Rs 37 per litre as compared to earlier rates. Before June 2023, the Below Poverty Line (BPL) beneficiaries were getting mustard oil at Rs 142 per litre and that those Above Poverty Line (APL) at Rs 147 per litre under the Antodaya Anna Yojana.

The decision has been taken to provide relief to all the sections of the society, said the chief minister in a statement issued here.

He said that the state government was taking welfare oriented decisions to benefit the people and was committed to ensure food security to people under the PDS.

The state has 19,74,790 ration card holders who are being provided food grains at subsidised rates through 5,197 fair price shops, the chief minister said.

First Published: Jun 02 2023 | 5:42 PM IST

