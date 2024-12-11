Himachal Guv's convoy meets with accident in Lucknow, several injured

The convoy of Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla has met with an accident in Lucknow and several staff members sustained minor injuries, police said.

However, the Himachal Pradesh Governor reached his destination safely and the situation was normal, the police said on Tuesday.

The accident happened around 9:30 AM on Tuesday near Lulu Mall on Shaheed Path, where the convoy was suddenly stopped due to the accident and some vehicles from his convoy collided with each other.

According to Lucknow police, several staff members travelling with the convoy sustained minor injuries. The Sushant Golf City police station said that the situation was normal at the accident site and traffic was running smoothly.

Over three weeks ago, Himachal Pradesh Governor Shukla joined the Uttar Pradesh Raj Bhavan as the chief guest in the Samagam 2024 program organised by Safe Society at Lucknow on Wednesday.

Addressing the event, the Governor congratulated the Safe Society, a social organization working for child rights, protection, and development in Uttar Pradesh, for its efforts to advance child rights and for the upliftment of the deprived population.

More From This Section

He said that this Samagam was started in the year 2023, and through this, a creative initiative was taken to ensure the investment of corporate social responsibility in line with government schemes, especially the safety and development of children.

The Himachal Pradesh Governor had said that Safe Society is a ray of hope for millions of children "who look up to us for a brighter, safer, and more equitable future."

He said children are the foundation of the progress of the nation and "their well-being determines the health of our communities and the direction of our country's development. Therefore, it is our collective responsibility to ensure that every child gets the opportunity to grow, learn, and live a life of dignity," he had said.