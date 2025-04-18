Murshidabad riots: Governor Bose defies CM, says peace will be imposed

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has announced a two-day visit to the violence-affected district of Murshidabad, asserting his determination to “impose peace at any cost”. His decision has drawn objections from the state government, including Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who has urged him to defer the trip.

In an interview with NDTV, Governor Bose said, “I want to go to Murshidabad. What transpired there is shocking. Such instances should never have happened. I want a reality check on the field. Peace must be restored – and it will be, at any cost.”

His visit coincides with increasing scrutiny in the region and comes just ahead of a fact-finding mission by the National Commission for Women (NCW). It also follows a Calcutta High Court hearing on a plea requesting continued deployment of central forces in Murshidabad and a transfer of the investigation to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Murshidabad violence amid anti-Waqf Act protests

According to a report submitted by the state to the court, violence escalated during protests against the Waqf Act. The report details incidents in which both civilians and law enforcement personnel were attacked with lethal weapons by protestors.

ALSO READ: Bengal waqf violence: HC says 'no provocative speeches', forces to stay put The unrest reportedly intensified on April 8, when a crowd of around 5,000 people blocked NH-12 in Umarpur. The mob allegedly used bricks, iron rods, sharp weapons, and firebombs to target police and public property. Earlier peaceful protests in the Jangipur area on April 4 turned violent over the following days.

Fresh incidents of violence were recorded on April 11 in Suti and Samsherganj, where properties were vandalised. Police said that they had to resort to firing at Sajur More in Suti, citing self-defence and the need to protect lives.

So far, 278 people have been arrested in connection with the violence.

Bose says he’ll report to Centre after visit

Governor Bose said he has been in regular communication with authorities and will consider submitting a report to the Union Home Ministry after completing his visit. “This is the darkest hour before dawn,” he said. “Once I realise that peace has been restored, I will be the happiest person and make my report accordingly.”

When questioned about the possibility of recommending President’s Rule in the state, Bose refrained from giving a direct answer. “As Governor, I should be circumspect. I don’t want to speak about President’s Rule. It is Mamata Banerjee’s opinion that I should not go. But I want to. I have my own way of functioning. I want to assess things myself,” he said.

CM Mamata Banerjee urges Governor to delay visit

Chief Minister Banerjee, while stating that the situation is gradually returning to normal, requested that the Governor reconsider his timing.

ALSO READ: NCW chief arrives in Bengal to probe Murshidabad violence, meet victims “I would request non-locals not to visit Murshidabad right now. I would appeal to the Governor to wait for a few more days as confidence-building measures are underway,” she said. “I could have gone there, but then others would have also said they would visit, but the situation is not conducive now. An SIT has been formed to investigate the unrest in Murshidabad. I will visit the district at an appropriate time. I would request the Governor not to visit the riot-hit district now.”

During Thursday’s hearing, the Calcutta High Court directed central forces to stay in Murshidabad, West Bengal, amid violence over the Waqf (Amendment) Act protests. It urged restraint from all sides and asked the state to form a team for rehabilitating those displaced. The order came from Justices Soumen Sen and Raja Basu Chowdhury.

Meanwhile, Governor Bose will visit refugee camps in Malda and severely affected areas in Murshidabad, wrapping up his tour by Friday night or Saturday morning.

(With agency inputs)