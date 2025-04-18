India not launching satellite toll system in May, govt sets record straight

The government on Friday clarified that there is no plan to launch a satellite-based toll system, responding to media reports that suggested the system was expected to start on May 1, 2025, according to a report by The Economic Times.

However, the government has said that the new ANPR-FASTag-based barrier-less tolling system will be rolled out at selected toll plazas across India, replacing the current FASTag system. The report did not mention any timeline regarding the implementation of the new system.

What is the ANPR-FASTag-based barrier-less tolling system?

This new system is designed to make vehicle movement faster and easier by reducing delays and traffic at toll booths. It will use a mix of two technologies:

ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recognition): Uses cameras to read vehicle number plates

With this system, vehicles will not have to stop at toll plazas. The toll will be charged automatically. If a vehicle doesn’t follow the rules, an e-notice will be sent, and the FASTag could be blocked, along with other penalties under the VAHAN system.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has already started setting up this system at a few selected toll plazas. How well it works and what users say about it will help decide if the system should be implemented nationwide.

Current FASTag toll collection system of India

Presently, India's toll collection system primarily operates through the FASTag programme, which uses Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology.

FASTag is a sticker affixed to a vehicle’s windscreen, linked to the owner’s prepaid or bank account. When a vehicle passes through a toll plaza, sensors read the FASTag, and the toll amount is automatically deducted from the linked account.

Key features of FASTag:

Eliminates the need for cash, reducing transaction times and congestion at toll plazas

Enables vehicles to pass through toll booths without stopping, saving time and fuel

Operational at over 1,150 toll plazas across national and state highways in India