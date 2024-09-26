Himachal mandates ID display for all shop owners, vendors for public safety

The Himachal Pradesh government on Wednesday issued a directive making it mandatory for shop owners and street vendors to display their identification details.

During a meeting with representatives from the Public Works Department, Urban Development, and the Municipal Corporation, Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh said all shopkeepers and vendors must visibly display their identification, according to a report by news agency ANI. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“People expressed their concerns and doubts, and considering this, we have decided to implement a similar policy to that in UP, in which it has been made mandatory that vendors have to display their names and IDs... Every shopkeeper and street vendor has to display their identification,” Singh said.

He also mentioned that many people have raised concerns about the hygiene of street food.



He said, “We had a meeting with the UD (Urban Development) and the Municipal Corporation. To make sure that hygienic food is sold, a decision has been taken for all the street vendors... especially those selling edible items.”

Earlier, Singh took to Facebook to announce the decision, highlighting that it was finalised during a meeting with Public Works, Urban Development, and Municipal Corporation officials.

In a Facebook post, Singh said, “In Himachal, every restaurant and fast food outlet will be required to display the owner’s ID to ensure that people face no difficulties. Instructions for this have been issued in the Urban Development and Municipal Corporation meeting held yesterday.”

Meanwhile, in Uttar Pradesh, the government has mandated that restaurants prominently display the names and addresses of their operators, proprietors, and managers. Additionally, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed that chefs and waiters wear masks and gloves, and that CCTVs be installed in hotels and restaurants. The chief minister has also called for changes to the Food Safety and Standards Act to enhance public health measures.

[With agency inputs]