Mumbai rains: Local train services resume as water recedes at Andheri

The Central Railways said that the local train services were restored in Andheri station on Thursday morning as the water has receded following a night of heavy downpour across Maharashtra's Mumbai resulting in severe waterlogging. In a statement issued by the Central Railways, it said, "All local trains are running normally. On the main line, 3-4 minutes behind schedule because of rescheduled mail express movements and few cautions, Rest all normal." Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The Central Railways earlier said that harbour line local trains resumed after the water receded between Govandi and Mankhurd. "Trains are running with caution and a restricted speed of 25 kmph. Services resumed at 11.23 pm," it added.

It has also issued an advisory to commuters in the wake of waterlogged tracks, appealing to avoid stepping onto the tracks and stay inside the trains. This came after several commuters were seen walking on the tracks at Chunabhatti Railway Station.

"For your safety, please remain inside the train and avoid stepping onto the tracks. Due to heavy rains and waterlogging, local trains are delayed and operating at a cautious speed. We urge passengers to stay on board, as you are safest inside the train," the Central Railways said.

The Western Railway suburban services were also restored on Thursday despite the heavy rains as the waters have receded at several stations.



Apart from Andheri, several parts of Mumbai including Kurla East, Nehru Nagar, and Chembur experienced waterlogging and traffic disruptions due to torrential rains. Kurla Bridge witnessed heavy traffic snarls on Wednesday night. Flight operations were also affected, with seven go-arounds and two flight diversions at the Mumbai airport.

More From This Section

Heavy rains triggered a landslide at the Mumbra bypass at around 11.30 pm on Wednesday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Mumbai warning of heavy rainfall. The city administration has declared a holiday for all schools and colleges in Mumbai following the IMD forecast. The Pune district administration has also declared a holiday for schools and colleges due to heavy rain.

"The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Mumbai. Given this, all schools and colleges in Mumbai have been declared a holiday for Thursday, September 26, in consideration of the safety of students. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) administration requests Mumbaikars to step out of homes only if required," BMC said in a statement.