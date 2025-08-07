Himachal monsoon toll hits 199; 108 dead in rain havoc, 91 in road mishaps

The monsoon continues to wreak havoc in Himachal Pradesh, with a total of 199 people dead as of August 6, including 108 in rain-related disasters and 91 in road accidents, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) under the State Disaster Management Authority.

In its latest cumulative report, the SEOC said that these deaths occurred between June 20 and August 6, 2025. Of the 108 fatalities attributed to weather-related disasters, 17 died due to cloudbursts, 20 due to drowning, one by electrocution, 9 from flash floods and 6 in landslides. The rest of the cases are from falls, fire, lightning, and other rain-triggered incidents.

Separately, 91 lives have been lost in road accidents, which surged due to slippery roads, poor visibility, and blocked routes. The worst-hit districts in terms of accident-related deaths were Mandi, where 19 lost their lives, Shimal (15), Kullu (8), Kangra (6), amd Kinnaur (7). Additionally, the report noted a substantial impact on livestock, homes, and infrastructure. The total estimated monetary loss during the monsoon season has crossed Rs.1,90,550 lakh, with damage reported to roads, water schemes, electricity infrastructure, schools, healthcare, agriculture, and housing across the state. On the utility front, as reported earlier by the SEOC on the morning of August 7, 493 roads remain blocked and 1,120 electricity transformers are disrupted. Two hundred forty-five water supply schemes have been affected due to heavy rainfall, landslides, and flash floods.