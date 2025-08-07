Raksha Bandhan 2025: Railways to run special trains from August 8-17

The auspicious Hindu festival of Raksha Bandhan or 'rakhi', which celebrates the cherished bond between brothers and sisters, is just 2 days away. This year, it falls on Saturday, August 9.

With Raksha Bandhan closely followed by Independence Day on August 15, the Indian Railways has planned some special train services nationwide to handle the anticipated surge in passenger traffic.

The services, which are planned for August 8–17, are designed to make travel easier for travellers during the festivities and the Independence Day weekend.

When are Rakshabandhan and Independence Day 2025?

The Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on Saturday, August 9, 2025. The auspicious time to tie the Rakhi is from 5:47 am to 1:24 pm on the same day. Whereas Independence Day will be celebrated on Friday, August 15, 2025. This will be India's 79th Independence Day.

Rakshabandhan and Independence Day Special trains 2025

1. Rakhi special train 2025: Between Madar and Rohtak and Madar.

Kishangarh, Phulera, Reengus, Neem Ka Thana, Narnaul, Rewari, Jhajjar, and Asthal Bohar are just a few of the important stations where the train will stop. In order to prioritise people travelling in general class during the festival rush, the train will have 16 general coaches and two guard vans.

• According to News18 Hindi, Train No. 09639 will make three round-trip trips between August 8 and 10, leaving Rajasthan's Madar at 4.30 am and arriving in Rohtak, Haryana, at 12.50 pm.

Train No. 09640, the return train, is scheduled to depart Rohtak at 1.20 pm and arrive in Madar at 10.35 pm.

2. Rakhi special train 2025: Bhopal-Rewa Special Trains in MP

Two one-way special trains on the Madhya Pradesh route between Bhopal and Rewa were announced by the West Central Railway. These trains will provide respite to passengers from both MP heartlands and satellite towns by stopping at important stations such as Satna, Maihar, Katni, Damoh, Sagar, Bina, and Vidisha.

• According to News18 Hindi, train number 01704 is scheduled to leave Rewa at 6.45 p.m. on August 10 and reach Rani Kamalapati station in Bhopal at 4.40 a.m. the next day.

• On August 11, Train 01703, the return train, would depart Bhopal at 6.20 am and arrive in Rewa around 8.30 pm.

3. Rakshabandhan special trains 2025: 18 special trains in Maharashtra

The reservations for these services will reportedly be available through IRCTC and reservation centres according to the train numbers starting on August 7 and 9.

For precise timetables and availability, travellers are encouraged to make plans and use the official railway inquiry portals, platforms, or the NTES mobile app.

• According to Punekar News, this comprises 6 special trains between Pune and Nagpur, with Train No. 01469 leaving Pune on August 8 and 01470 returning from Nagpur on August 10.

• Trains between Pune and Nagpur, with No. 01469, will also be used for 4 more journeys between August 14 and August 17. At important stations like Daund, Ahmednagar, Manmad, Bhusaval, and Akola, the trains would stop.

• On August 8 and 10, 2 services will run between Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminal (CSMT) and Kolhapur, and 6 special trains will run between CSMT and Nagpur.

• According to Punekar News, 4 LTT-Madgaon special trains would travel from August 14–17, stopping at important Konkan stations like Ratnagiri and Karmali.