Home / India News / Raksha Bandhan 2025: Railways to run special trains from August 8-17

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Railways to run special trains from August 8-17

Rakshabandhan 2025 will be celebrated on August 09, 2025. The Indian Railways has declared Rakhi and Independence Day special trains on several routes nationwide to ease the rush

Raksha Bandhan 2025 special trains
Raksha Bandhan 2025 special trains
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 12:30 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The auspicious Hindu festival of Raksha Bandhan or 'rakhi', which celebrates the cherished bond between brothers and sisters, is just 2 days away. This year, it falls on Saturday, August 9.
 
With Raksha Bandhan closely followed by Independence Day on August 15, the Indian Railways has planned some special train services nationwide to handle the anticipated surge in passenger traffic. 
 
The services, which are planned for August 8–17, are designed to make travel easier for travellers during the festivities and the Independence Day weekend.

When are Rakshabandhan and Independence Day 2025?

The Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on Saturday, August 9, 2025. The auspicious time to tie the Rakhi is from 5:47 am to 1:24 pm on the same day. Whereas Independence Day will be celebrated on Friday, August 15, 2025. This will be India's 79th Independence Day.   ALSO READ | Raksha Bandhan 2025: Budget-friendly gift ideas for brothers and sisters

Rakshabandhan and Independence Day Special trains 2025

1. Rakhi special train 2025: Between Madar and Rohtak and Madar.

 
Kishangarh, Phulera, Reengus, Neem Ka Thana, Narnaul, Rewari, Jhajjar, and Asthal Bohar are just a few of the important stations where the train will stop. In order to prioritise people travelling in general class during the festival rush, the train will have 16 general coaches and two guard vans.
 
According to News18 Hindi, Train No. 09639 will make three round-trip trips between August 8 and 10, leaving Rajasthan's Madar at 4.30 am and arriving in Rohtak, Haryana, at 12.50 pm.
 
Train No. 09640, the return train, is scheduled to depart Rohtak at 1.20 pm and arrive in Madar at 10.35 pm. 

2. Rakhi special train 2025: Bhopal-Rewa Special Trains in MP

 
Two one-way special trains on the Madhya Pradesh route between Bhopal and Rewa were announced by the West Central Railway. These trains will provide respite to passengers from both MP heartlands and satellite towns by stopping at important stations such as Satna, Maihar, Katni, Damoh, Sagar, Bina, and Vidisha.
 
According to News18 Hindi, train number 01704 is scheduled to leave Rewa at 6.45 p.m. on August 10 and reach Rani Kamalapati station in Bhopal at 4.40 a.m. the next day.
 
On August 11, Train 01703, the return train, would depart Bhopal at 6.20 am and arrive in Rewa around 8.30 pm.

3. Rakshabandhan special trains 2025: 18 special trains in Maharashtra

 
The reservations for these services will reportedly be available through IRCTC and reservation centres according to the train numbers starting on August 7 and 9. 
 
For precise timetables and availability, travellers are encouraged to make plans and use the official railway inquiry portals, platforms, or the NTES mobile app.
 
According to Punekar News, this comprises 6 special trains between Pune and Nagpur, with Train No. 01469 leaving Pune on August 8 and 01470 returning from Nagpur on August 10. 
 
Trains between Pune and Nagpur, with No. 01469, will also be used for 4 more journeys between August 14 and August 17. At important stations like Daund, Ahmednagar, Manmad, Bhusaval, and Akola, the trains would stop.
 
On August 8 and 10, 2 services will run between Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminal (CSMT) and Kolhapur, and 6 special trains will run between CSMT and Nagpur.
 
According to Punekar News, 4 LTT-Madgaon special trains would travel from August 14–17, stopping at important Konkan stations like Ratnagiri and Karmali.
 

 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ready to pay heavy price for our farmers, fishermen: Modi on Trump tariffs

SC dismisses Justice Yashwant Varma's plea challenging probe report

LIVE news updates: ED raids in Lucknow in case against ex-UP Invest CEO

ED raids in Lucknow in money laundering case against ex-UP Invest CEO

Only 30% Indian districts get CSR funding for development needs: Study

Topics :Independence DayIndian Railwaytrain journeyrakshabandhan

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 12:11 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story