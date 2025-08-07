Home / India News / SC dismisses Justice Yashwant Varma's plea challenging probe report

Allahabad High Court Justice Yashwant Varma's plea challenging the in-house probe report was dismissed by the Supreme Court on Thursday

Justice Yashwant Varma filed a petition, seeking a declaration that the recommendation made by Khanna for the former's removal as a High Court judge be declared unconstitutional and ultra vires.
Swati Gandhi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 12:09 PM IST
The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed the plea filed by Allahabad High Court Justice Yashwant Varma, challenging the recommendation for his impeachment, made by an in-house committee after a large sum of unaccounted cash was recovered from his official residence in Delhi in March.  
The recommendation was made by Sanjiv Khanna, the former Chief Justice of India (CJI), Bar and Bench reported. A bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and AG Masih also maintained that the in-house committee's constitution and the procedure followed by it for inquiry into the incident was legal.  
Dismissing the writ petition, the court said, "We have held that CJI and the in-house committee had scrupulously followed the process except uploading photos and video and we have said it was not required. But nothing turned on it because you did not challenge it then. We have held that CJI sending letter to the Prime Minister and President was not unconstitutional. We have made certain observations where we have kept it open for you to raise proceedings if needed in the future. With this we have dismissed the writ petition." 
   
Justice Yashwant Varma filed a petition, seeking a declaration that the recommendation made by Khanna for the former's removal as a High Court judge be declared unconstitutional and ultra vires.  
According to Varma, the in-house committee's inquiry against him was initiated without any formal complaint, adding that the apex court’s decision to disclose the allegations through a press release exposed him to an “unprecedented” media trial.  ALSO READ: Why wait until now to challenge inquiry, Supreme Court asks Justice Varma 

Cash discovery row

 
On March 14, a fire at Justice Varma's official residence in Delhi had allegedly led to the discovery of a large sum of unaccounted cash by the firefighters. A video surfaced online showing piles of cash burning in the fire. 
 
As a result, allegations of corruption were levelled against Justice Varma, who denied them, stating that there seems to be a conspiracy against him.    
On March 22, an in-house inquiry was initiated by the then-CJI Sanjiv Khanna, who also ordered the setting up of a three-member committee. Soon after, Justice Varma was sent back to his parent High Court, the Allahabad High Court, where he was administered the oath of office, but his judicial work was taken away on the instructions of the CJI.  Later in June, the three-member appointed committee recommended Justice Varma's impeachment after a 64-page report was submitted to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The report was based on an inquiry involving 55 witnesses and a statement from Justice Varma. 
 
                 

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 10:57 AM IST

