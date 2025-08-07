SC dismisses Justice Yashwant Varma's plea challenging probe report

Cash discovery row

On March 14, a fire at Justice Varma's official residence in Delhi had allegedly led to the discovery of a large sum of unaccounted cash by the firefighters. A video surfaced online showing piles of cash burning in the fire.

According to Varma, the in-house committee's inquiry against him was initiated without any formal complaint, adding that the apex court’s decision to disclose the allegations through a press release exposed him to an “unprecedented” media trial.