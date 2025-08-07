Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that India is ready to pay a heavy price to protect the country's agricultural interests, adding that he is ready to bear it.

The statement from PM Modi is the first since the US President Donald Trump increased India's tariff rate to 50 per cent, up from 25 per cent for importing Russian oil. The first tranche of a 25 per cent tariff on Indian imports came into effect today. The implementation of the second tranche of 25 per cent would come into effect on August 27.

PM Modi made these remarks at the MS Swaminathan Centenary International Conference and said, "For us, the interest of our farmers is our top priority. India will never compromise on the interests of farmers, fishermen and dairy farmers. I know we will have to pay a heavy price for it and I am ready for it. India is ready for it..."