Home / India News / Ready to pay heavy price for our farmers, fishermen: Modi on Trump tariffs

Ready to pay heavy price for our farmers, fishermen: Modi on Trump tariffs

Ready to pay heavy price for our farmers, fishermen: Modi on Trump tariffs

Narendra Modi, PM Modi
The statement from PM Modi is the first since the US President Donald Trump increased India's tariff rate to 50 per cent, up from 25 per cent for importing Russian oil | Photo: X@BJP4India
Swati Gandhi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 10:26 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that India is ready to pay a heavy price to protect the country's agricultural interests, adding that he is ready to bear it.
 
PM Modi made these remarks at the MS Swaminathan Centenary International Conference and said, "For us, the interest of our farmers is our top priority. India will never compromise on the interests of farmers, fishermen and dairy farmers. I know we will have to pay a heavy price for it and I am ready for it. India is ready for it..."     
The statement from PM Modi is the first since the US President Donald Trump increased India's tariff rate to 50 per cent, up from 25 per cent for importing Russian oil. The first tranche of a 25 per cent tariff on Indian imports came into effect today. The implementation of the second tranche of 25 per cent would come into effect on August 27.
 
On Wednesday, Trump signed an executive order, increasing tariffs on Indian goods to 50 per cent. In the executive order issued by the White House, Trump claimed that India's imports of Russian oil, directly or indirectly, pose an "unusual and extraordinary threat" to the United States.
 
       

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

6-yr-old Indian-origin girl, chef assaulted in racist attacks in Ireland

J-K govt bans 25 books for propagating false narrative, secessionism

Ensured minimum disturbance while building Chenab, Anji bridges: LS told

Ex-SC judge flags executive interference in judges' appointment process

Cal HC grants interim protection to Mithun Chakraborty in unpaid dues case

Topics :Narendra ModiDonald TrumpTrump tariffsUS India relations India oil importsagriculture sectorIndian FarmersBS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 10:06 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story