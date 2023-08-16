Home / India News / Himachal Pradesh: At least 60 killed amid rain fury; rescue ops underway

Himachal Pradesh: At least 60 killed amid rain fury; rescue ops underway

Both Himachal Pradesh and neighbouring Uttarakhand, which too has witnessed dozens of deaths this monsoon season, are set to receive more rain, according to the weather forecast

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: PTI

5 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2023 | 3:16 PM IST
Amid incessant rainfall, which triggered cloudbursts, landslides and roadblocks, over 60 people have died in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Meanwhile, efforts to rescue injured civilians and vehicles from under the rubble continue.

On the other hand, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts that isolated but heavy rainfall will persist in Himachal Pradesh for the next two days. 

The weather department said that Uttarakhand and northeast India will also witness isolated but substantial rainfall over the next 4-5 days.

Due to the heavy rainfall, the water levels of Delhi's Yamuna river also crossed the danger mark, for the second time this year.

To assess the situation, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Wednesday that he was heading to Kangra, where a dam has overflowed.

"Around 100 people are still trapped in Kangra; rescue operation is underway. Another body has been recovered in Shimla. The state has suffered a loss of around Rs 10,000 crores. It will take around one year for us to redevelop the infrastructure of the state," he said.


9. While over 60 people have died in Himachal due to the incessant rainfall of the past few days, according to official estimates, 52 people died due to rain-related incidents in Uttarakhand this monsoon and around 37 sustained injuries.

10. According to Chamoli police in Uttarakhand, the Badrinath National Highway has been blocked at Pipalkoti, Gadora, Navodaya Vidyalaya Pipalkoti, Gulab Koti, Pagal Nala and Vishnuprayag areas of the Chamoli district.

(With agency input)

First Published: Aug 16 2023 | 3:16 PM IST

