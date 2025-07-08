Tuesday, July 08, 2025 | 02:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Himachal Pradesh: 7 districts face flash flood risk, 225 roads closed

Himachal Pradesh: 7 districts face flash flood risk, 225 roads closed

A total of 225 roads, including 153 in the worst-hit Mandi district, are closed while 163 transformers and 174 water supply schemes are affected in the state, according to the SEOC

cloud burst, kullu cloud burst, Himachal Pradesh cloud burst, HP Cloud Burst

In Mandi district, search and rescue operations have been intensified. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Shimla
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 2:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

With heavy rain pummelling several parts of Himachal Pradesh, the local meteorological department on Tuesday warned of a risk of low to moderate flash floods in parts of seven districts in the next 24 hours.

These districts are Chamba, Kangra, Mandi, Kullu, Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur.

The meteorological department also issued a 'yellow' alert, warning of heavy rains at isolated places in the state till next Monday. 

A total of 225 roads, including 153 in the worst-hit Mandi district, are closed while 163 transformers and 174 water supply schemes are affected in the state, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC).

 

Himachal Pradesh has received 203.2 mm of rain against the normal of 152.6 mm from June 1 to July 8.

Also Read

cloud burst, shimla cloud burst, Himachal cloud burst

Himachal CM chairs disaster management meet; focus on training, SDRF

cloud burst, shimla cloud burst, Himachal cloud burst

Himachal death toll rises to 80; 52 rain-related, 28 due to road accidents

HPCET counselling 2025

HPCET counselling 2025: Schedule, registration, seat allotment & more

cloud burst, kullu cloud burst, Himachal Pradesh cloud burst, HP Cloud Burst

Himachal rains: Rescue ops on to trace 30 missing, landslides in Mandi

Beas River, River

Himachal rainfall: About 72 people lost their lives, says deputy CM

Mandi district recorded 110 per cent excess rain, Shimla 89 per cent and Una 86 per cent during this period. The monsoon hit Himachal Pradesh on June 20. 

Parts of the state have been receiving moderate to heavy rain since Monday evening.

Gohar has recorded 85 mm of rainfall, followed by 84.5 mm in Sarahan, 60 mm in Baijnath, 54.2 mm in Nahan, 48 mm in Poanta Sahib, 46.2 mm in Naina Devi, 37 mm in Kasauli, 28 mm in Jogindernagar, 27.2 mm in Palampur and 19 mm in Shimla, according to the weather office.

Himachal Pradesh has witnessed 23 flash floods, 19 cloudbursts and 16 landslides since the onset of monsoon on June 20, and 52 people have died in rain-related incidents in the state so far, officials said. 

In Mandi district, search and rescue operations have been intensified. Drones and sniffer dogs are being used to trace 28 people who went missing last week in Thunag, Gohar and Karsog subdivisions, they said.

According to official data, Himachal Pradesh has reported 80 deaths since June 20. Of the 80, 52 were linked to rain-related incidents such as cloudbursts, flash floods and landslides. The remaining 28 deaths were associated with road accidents, the officials said.

So far, the estimated losses due to rain stand at around Rs 692 crore, according to the SEOC. The figure could climb as the data is still being compiled, the official said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

gavel law cases

Kerala govt sues MSC over oil spill, seeks $1.1 billion in compensation

rice

Karnataka transporters strike over late dues; Anna Bhagya food supply hit

indigo airlines, indigo

Swarm of bees halts IndiGo flight at Surat airport for nearly an hour

IndiGo

LIVE news: Raipur flight makes emergency landing at Indore airport after mid-air technical fault

Supreme Court, SC

SC refuses to hear MBBS student's plea against termination of admission

Topics : Himachal Pradesh Rain landslide Floods IMD on rains monsoon forecast IMD IMD weather forecast IMD Indian Meteorological Department

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 2:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksBharat Bandh Tomorrow Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025OnePlus Nore 5 Series To LaunchHappy Square IPO AllotmentCryogenic OGS IPO AllotmentTCS Q1 PreviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon