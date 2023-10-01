Himachal Pradesh receives 61% of rainfall in July alone: Met Department

About 61 percent of the total normal rainfall from June 1 to September 30 was recorded in July alone this year, according to the data of the local Met department.

The total normal rainfall from June 1 to September 30 is 734.4 mm of which 448.1 mm was recorded in July.

Himachal Pradesh received 884.8 mm of rain against normal rainfall of 734.4 mm, an excess of 20 per cent since during the monsoon season in the same period.

The state received 448.1 mm rainfall in July against normal rainfall of 256.8 mm, an excess of 75 per cent and 50.63 per cent of the total rainfall of 884.8 mm.

During June, the state received 19 per cent excess rain, 75 per cent excess rain in July, four per cent deficit rain in August and 42 per cent deficit rain in September.

As many as 45 flash floods including 26 in Kullu district alone occurred during July and seven during August. The 448.9 mm rainfall recorded in July was the highest rainfall witnessed by the state since 1980.

Extremely heavy rainfall was observed in the districts of Kangra, Hamirpur, Chamba, Una, Bilaspur, Sirmaur and Mandi at isolated places and there were many landslides, flash floods, cloudbursts during the entire monsoon season leading to extensive damage to property and human lives.

During the period 1901 to 2023, the state received the highest rainfall of 1314.6 mm in 1922 and the 36th highest rainfall during the current monsoons.