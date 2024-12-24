Cold wave and fog disrupt life in North India, but winter tourism thrives

North India is shivering under an intense cold wave as temperatures plummet across the region. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings of cold to severe cold wave conditions in several states, with Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir bearing the brunt of the icy chill. Ladakh, Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh are also reeling from freezing temperatures, while ground frost threatens to blanket parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and the Northeast. In Srinagar, temperatures plunged to -3.6 degrees Celsius on Monday night, marking the onset of the harsh 40-day winter period known as "Chillai Kalan." Southern Kashmir’s Konibal in Pampore emerged as the coldest location at -6 degrees Celsius, while Pahalgam and Qazigund recorded lows of -5 degrees Celsius and -4 degrees Celsius, respectively. Winter tourism in full swing

Meanwhile, Manali in Himachal Pradesh experienced a fresh spell of heavy snowfall on Monday, causing severe disruptions. Around 1,000 vehicles were stuck between Solang and Atal Tunnel, Rohtang, leaving tourists stranded for hours. Local authorities and police carried out rescue operations, shifting approximately 700 tourists to safe locations. Despite the challenges, the snow-covered landscapes have drawn large numbers of visitors, adding to the congestion in the region.

Similarly, the high peaks of Uttarakhand’s Upper Himalayan region have been blanketed in snow, with dense clouds enveloping lower areas. The hill town of Munsiyari recorded a minimum temperature of -2 degrees Celsius, severely affecting daily life. Prominent peaks such as Nanda Devi, Panchachuli, and Rajrambha are also experiencing heavy snowfall, leaving border districts to grapple with biting cold.

Delhi’s temperatures remain relatively moderate compared to northern hill regions, with a forecasted minimum and maximum of 12.05 degrees Celsius and 21.2 degrees Celsius, respectively. However, visibility issues due to fog persist.

Dense fog hits train services

Dense fog has further compounded the difficulties across North India, causing delays in train services. The Northern Railway’s Delhi Division has been particularly affected, with several trains, including the Prayagraj Express, Shiv Ganga Express, and Vikramshila Express, among others, running behind schedule. Passengers have been advised to check train statuses before heading to stations.

"Dense fog conditions are very likely to prevail during late night/early morning hours in isolated pockets of Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Sub Himalayan West Bengal, Bihar, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura; and Rajasthan," said the IMD weather update.

Despite train delays due to severe weather conditions, the snow-covered mountains have drawn large crowds of tourists eager to celebrate Christmas and New Year.

Southern India braces for rainfall

While North India battles the cold wave, Southern India is preparing for precipitation due to a well-marked low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal. Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha are expected to witness moderate to heavy rainfall, potentially dampening Christmas festivities. Thunderstorms and lightning have been forecast in isolated areas across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Rayalaseema on December 25-26. Coastal Andhra Pradesh is also on alert for heavy downpours.

"An active western disturbance is likely to affect western Himalayan region & adjoining plains from December 26. It is very likely to interact with lower level easterly winds over central parts of the country leading to high moisture feeding from Arabian Sea as well as Bay of Bengal till December 28," said the IMD weather update.

"Fishermen have been advised not to venture into west central & adjoining central parts of South Bay of Bengal and along & off south Andhra Pradesh-north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry coasts," it added.