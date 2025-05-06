'Noida is a hell': Investor shares why he quit India to live in Luxembourg

Himanshu Upadhyay, an investor and president of the Indian Business Chamber of Luxembourg, recently shared on social media that he had relocated abroad due to "safety concerns" and deteriorating living conditions in India. Speaking about his experience living in a gated community in Noida, Upadhyay cited issues such as corruption, pollution, and unreliable water and electricity supply as key factors behind his decision.

“No matter how many tall buildings and trees Noida has, it’s still a hell," he said.

'Morally bankrupt environment' prompted move abroad

Upadhyay, who has over two decades of professional experience in markets across Europe, Southeast Asia, and the Pacific, said that despite living in a "so-called posh colony" in Noida, the day-to-day reality was far from comfortable.

In a post on X, Upadhyay wrote, "I lived in a so-called posh colony in Noida. The only reason I left India was the incompetent and morally bankrupt people around me... Electricity, water, pollution, neighbours, commuters. Everyone seemed to be always angry and frustrated, ready to kill."

He further alleged that even well-educated people in his neighbourhood were involved in corrupt practices, citing electricity theft as one example.

Upadhyay’s comments came in response to a user who praised the quality of life in Noida. While many users agreed with the investor's assessment, others defended the city’s infrastructure and amenities.

'I didn’t want my children raised in that environment'

Despite his affection for the country, Upadhyay explained the surrounding social atmosphere was not conducive to raising a family. He added that India’s deep-rooted issues could take “two generations” to resolve.

On whether life in the West guaranteed safety and order, he replied, “Largely, and at least I do not struggle with basic things in life and my family doesn’t live in fear.”

Several users agreed with Upadhyay’s comments. A Lucknow-based lawyer supported his view, stating that children should be prepared to move abroad to escape the widespread corruption, pollution, and what he called "fictional caste-based egos" in Indian society.

One user said, "It's true that on average Indians are more corrupt than people from developed countries. Maybe because their quality of life is already good they don't need to be venal or maybe Indians have a character defect."

However, others offered a different perspective. A resident of Noida shared, "I also stay in Noida. Never faced any problem. It's all about experience. Life is not easy, whether in India or abroad — you have to adapt."

Another user highlighted the regional disparity within the country, noting, "NCR is not the entire country. Also, no one consider Noida as a moral benchmark and model city. Not even by miles. Explore, and move to other decent places in the country."