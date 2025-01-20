Himanta pitches for investing in Assam before South Korean industrialists

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday pitched before industrialists in South Korea the locational, strategic and policy advantages of Assam, inviting them to invest here.

He also emphasised the Centre's focus on the Northeast and the commitment of top business houses of the country to push for industrial growth in the region.

"Advantage business ties! I began the day in Seoul by speaking to over 140 business leaders at the Advantage Assam roadshow, organised by the Indian Chamber of Commerce in South Korea," Sarma posted on X.

The chief minister had reached Seoul on Sunday on a three-day trip to woo investors for the 'Advantage Assam 2.0' business summit, scheduled here on February 25 and 26.

"Their enthusiasm towards being a part of #AdvantageAssam2 was phenomenal. The Korean business community was buoyed by India's position as the world's fastest growing major economy and the unique opportunities Assam can offer to them to access this market," he added.

Sarma presented before the investors the three major advantages of the state -- locational, strategic and policy.

"Above all, Assam and the North East is among the biggest priorities of the Govt of India led by Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji," he asserted.

In his speech at the event, clips of which the CM shared on social media, he emphasised the Centre's focus on the Northeast.

"Whenever someone wants to set up something in Assam, we will facilitate it. And I am sure that the government of India will be even more aggressive in facilitating it," he said.

Sarma pointed out that the Centre's 'Act East Policy' is aimed at developing the Northeast where Assam is located.

"The government of India has many policies especially promoting industrialisation in Assam," he added.

The CM maintained that participating in the Advantage Assam summit would also offer South Korean companies an opportunity to meet the leading industrial houses of India.

"Tata is our friend and many other major industrial houses are actively working in Assam. If any Korean industrial house wants to collaborate with Indian industrial houses, we will facilitate it. Indian business houses have a strong commitment to the development of the Northeastern part of our country," Sarma said.

The CM will also be visiting Japan as part of his tour to invite investors to the business conclave, which will be inaugurated by the prime minister.