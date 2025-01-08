Army, SDRF, and other agencies continue rescue ops in Assam's Umrangso

The Indian Army, Assam Rifles, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams and other agencies continued their rescue operations on Tuesday to evacuate nine people trapped in a coal mine at 3 Kilo, Umrangso area in Assam's Dima Hasao district since January 6.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), informed, "The police have registered an FIR under Umrangso PS Case No: 02/2025, citing Sections 3(5)/105 BNS, r/w Section 21(1) of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957, to investigate the incident. Prima facie, it appears to be an illegal mine. One Punish Nunisa has been arrested in connection with the case."

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister discussed the rescue operation with Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy and sought assistance.

"I also spoke to Hon'ble Union Coal Minister, Shri @kishanreddybjp, seeking assistance for our rescue operation in Umrangsu. He has promptly issued directions to @CoalIndiaHQ to extend full support to the Assam government in this mission. My sincere gratitude to him for his swift response and support," CM Sarma posted on X.

"Deep divers from the Army are also at the site and have entered the mine as part of their rescue mission," the Assam CM wrote on X.

Notably, no one has been rescued till now, according to Assam Mines and Minerals Minister Kaushik Rai.

"We have not been able to rescue anyone till now. The rescue operation is underway...All the teams--SDRF, NDRF, Assam Rifles and the Army--are here. The Navy is also coming. The Indian Air Force is also deployed here... The CM is looking after this situation...All the officials are here and we are making all the efforts to rescue everyone," said Assam Mines and Minerals minister Kaushik Rai while speaking to ANI.