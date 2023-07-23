Home / India News / Hirakud dam authorities in Odisha release season's first floodwater

Hirakud dam authorities in Odisha release season's first floodwater

The authorities of Hirakud dam in Odisha's Sambalpur district on Sunday released the season's first floodwater to downstream of river Mahanadi, official sources said

Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
Representative Image

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2023 | 2:37 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The authorities of Hirakud dam in Odisha's Sambalpur district on Sunday released the season's first floodwater to downstream of river Mahanadi, official sources said.

The water was released following a steady rise in the water level in the reservoir due to heavy rain in upstream of river Mahanadi.

The authorities of certain barrages in neighbouring Chhattisgarh have released floodwater which went to Hirakud reservoir taking its water level to 613 feet against the full reservoir level of 630 feet.

The officials said the floodwater was initially released from sluice gate number 7 of the dam at 9 am. Four more gates will be opened later in a phased manner.

The release of water will lead to a rise in the water level in river Mahanadi and its tributaries.

The Odisha government has issued an alert to the districts in the Mahanadi downstream and cautioned people not to venture into the river as flood water may reach soon.

There are 98 gates to release floodwater from Hirakud Dam. While 64 are sluice gates, the rest 34 are crest gates. Each sluice gate can discharge 16,440 cusecs of water when the reservoir level is at 630 ft. Each crest gate can discharge 16,238 cusecs of water.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rains across Odisha for four more days as a fresh low-pressure area is likely to be formed on July 24.

Also Read

Sambalpur violence: Govt extends suspension of internet till April 22

Internet services suspended, 43 detained in Sambalpur over communal clashes

Sambalpur violence: Internet to remain shut for another day; 6 more held

Water released from HP's Pandoh Dam after increase in level due to rain

NHAI plans tunnel at Laxmi Dungri in Odisha's Sambalpur, receives Rs 37 cr

Jharkhand inches towards drought-like situation due to scant rain: Official

Flood alert in Noida, around 200 people evacuated from Hindon banks

E-auction of 808 FM radio stations soon, says IB minister Anurag Thakur

CM Stalin to provide practice facilities to Manipur sportspersons in TN

'No special policy for Tesla, can seek incentives under existing schemes'

Topics :Odisha

First Published: Jul 23 2023 | 2:37 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story