CM Stalin to provide practice facilities to Manipur sportspersons in TN

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2023 | 12:31 PM IST
The ongoing crisis in Manipur has affected several others in the country in one way or the other. Over the years Manipur has produced brilliant sports person in the country. Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu MK Stalin has come to aid to provide facilities to Manipur players for future tournaments.

A part of the seven sisters, Manipur has produced some of the greatest athletes in sporting history like Mary Kom, Chanu Saikhom Mirabai, Kunjarani Devi and many others.

In an official press release, Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, MK Stalin said, "In Manipur circumstances are not good to give practice to players for games like Asian Games, Khelo India, to help Manipur Players. I have asked Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin to take steps for Manipur players to get practice in Tamil Nadu."

"Udhayanidhi Stalin assured that Tamil Nadu Sports Development will give high qualified practice to Manipur players."

He added, "Manipur State has a name for talented sports players. Tamil Nadu is worried by seeing the present situation of Manipur. Manipur has created National and International players, especially women players. Tamil Nadu is about to host the Khelo India Games 2024 next year. Already works have begun for this."

Some notable sports personalities from Manipur are, Mary Kom, at the 2012 London Olympics she became the first Indian woman boxer to win a medal in the event.

Weightlifter, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu won the silver medal in weightlifting at the 2020 Olympic Games, in Tokyo. Mirabai Chanu made Manipur and the nation feel proud several times by competing in and winning multiple international weightlifting championships.

Weightlifter Kunjarani Devi won bronze medals in both the 1990 and 1994 editions of the Asian Games. Kunjarani won gold in the 48 Kg category at the 2006 Melbourne Commonwealth Games with a Games record.

Football player Boithang Haokip plays for SC East Bengal in the Indian Super League. A free-kick specialist, he primarily plays as a central midfielder but can play as a full-back or a wide player.

Judo player, Kalpana Devi claimed bronze at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games in the 52 Kg category.

A clip went viral showing two women said to be from the Kuki-Zo group walking naked along a street, being jeered and harassed by a mob reportedly from the Meitei community.

Violence erupted at the time between the majority of Meitei and the minority Kuki-Zo over job quotas and land rights. Intermittent clashes have continued since.

The unrest was triggered by a court order that the government should consider extending special benefits enjoyed by the Kuki-Zo people to the Meitei population as well.

At least 130 people have been killed and more than 50,000 have fled their homes since the violence began. Tens of thousands have fled to government-run camps.

Topics :M K StalinTamil NaduManipurviolence

First Published: Jul 23 2023 | 12:31 PM IST

