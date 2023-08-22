Hiring activities rise in Apr-Aug period in sectors like retail, telecom

Hiring activities increased 23 per cent in the April-August period compared to the year-ago period in various sectors, including retail and telecom, a report said on Tuesday.

In its staffing report, business services provider Quess Corp said that as many as 32,000 jobs were posted in the April-August period, considering that various sectors, including BFSI, retail and telecom, improved their hiring efforts in line with the surge in demand for the festive season in the country.

Job roles such as production trainee, branch relationship executive, collection officer, business development executive, broadband sales executive, sales executive, warehouse associate, and customer relationship officer have seen an increase in demand this season.

"As India Inc. prepares for the festive season, it is encouraging to see a positive trajectory (23 per cent) of demand for hiring today. Despite inflation and profitability pressures, segments such as manufacturing, BFSI and retail have reflected remarkable growth," Quess Corp President - Workforce Management Lohit Bhatia said.

This trend is expected to magnify each month by at least 5,000 as the peak festivities inch closer, especially across industries impacted by direct consumers such as e-commerce, logistics and automobile, he added.

The report is based on various trends data on its platform during April-August 2023 as compared to the year-ago period.

The idea of gig workers is also gaining traction within the retail industry, which noted a 9 per cent rise in demand for staff, marking a shift from its previous dominance in the e-commerce arena.

As per Quess data, metro cities have seen maximum demand for new and emerging roles charting a similar trend to the year-ago level.

Locations such as Noida, Pune, Chennai, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad saw high demand for manpower ahead of the festive peak, it said.