Hooch aftermath: Tamil Nadu to impose restrictions on use of methanol

The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday said that it is contemplating stringent restrictions on the use of methanol after 19 people died by consuming spurious liquor in Villupuram and Chengalpattu districts of the state.

State Health Minister Ma Subramanian told a press conference here that the government will take steps to monitor the use of methanol that is used to brew spurious liquor.

He said that 50 persons were admitted in various hospitals in the two districts following consumption of spurious liquor. He said that an officer will be appointed to monitor those who are undergoing treatment at Villupuram government medical college and Muniyambakkam hospital.

Ma Subramanian said that he would visit those who are admitted at the hospitals for consuming spurious liquor.

A group of 50 people had consumed liquor at Ekkiyarkuppam fishing hamlet at Marakkanam in Villupuram district on Saturday evening. The second incident took place hours later at Maruthanthakam, 50 km away at Marakkanam in Chengalpattu district.

Tamil Nadu DGP, C. Sylendrababu has directed the Villupuram Police Superintendent and Chengalpattu Police Commissioner to conduct a special search operation to trace and eradicate the sale of spurious liquor in the state.

--IANS

aal/vd

A