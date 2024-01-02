Housekeeping staff found dumping waste out of moving train in viral video

Indian Railways stays at the centre of attention these days because of multiple factors. Whether it's unsatisfactory food quality or an absence of discipline in regards to ticketless travellers swarming coaches, the rail conditions have not been great.



Intensifying the issue, a video has arisen online portraying an individual from the Railways housekeeping team disposing waste from a moving train. Yet again this footage has incited internet users to scrutinise the responsibility of railway staff.

In the viral video, a railway housekeeping staff member can be noticed disposing of a garbage container loaded with rubbish from a moving train onto the tracks. The staff member likewise used a floor wiper to clear trash dispersed on the train's floor.

Sadly, this waste was casually dumped on the tracks, raising worries about the cleanliness practices and Railway's Standard operating procedures (SOPs).



As per the caption, when a traveller saw this way of behaving and filed a complaint, the staff started looking for the complainant to take part in an immediate discussion and convey the difficulties they face, like inadequate packs for garbage.





This seems to be the normal practice of the On Board Housekeeping Staff inside #IndianRailways trains.



Just dump the all the collected trash on the tracks from the moving train.



A passenger lodged a complaint on 139 & in no time the supervisor & entire gang turned trying to… — मुंबई Matters™ (@mumbaimatterz) December 31, 2023

The caption mentioned, “A passenger lodged a complaint on 139 & in no time the supervisor & entire gang turned trying to find who has complained & why? Saying they aren’t paid properly, not provided enough bags to collect trash & so they are managing with meagre resources."