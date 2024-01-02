Home / India News / Housekeeping staff found dumping waste out of moving train in viral video

Housekeeping staff found dumping waste out of moving train in viral video

A video being shared widely online shows an individual from the Railroads housekeeping group dumping a bag full with garbage from a moving train onto the tracks

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi

3 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2024 | 2:25 PM IST
Indian Railways stays at the centre of attention these days because of multiple factors. Whether it's unsatisfactory food quality or an absence of discipline in regards to ticketless travellers swarming coaches, the rail conditions have not been great.
 
Intensifying the issue, a video has arisen online portraying an individual from the Railways housekeeping team disposing waste from a moving train. Yet again this footage has incited internet users to scrutinise the responsibility of railway staff.

Viral video of housekeeping from Indian railways: Insights 
In the viral video, a railway housekeeping staff member can be noticed disposing of a garbage container loaded with rubbish from a moving train onto the tracks. The staff member likewise used a floor wiper to clear trash dispersed on the train's floor. 
Sadly, this waste was casually dumped on the tracks, raising worries about the cleanliness practices and Railway's Standard operating procedures (SOPs).
 
As per the caption, when a traveller saw this way of behaving and filed a complaint, the staff started looking for the complainant to take part in an immediate discussion and convey the difficulties they face, like inadequate packs for garbage.
 
The caption mentioned, “A passenger lodged a complaint on 139 & in no time the supervisor & entire gang turned trying to find who has complained & why? Saying they aren’t paid properly, not provided enough bags to collect trash & so they are managing with meagre resources."

 

Netizens reaction on the Viral video of housekeeping from Indian railways
The video speedily went viral, sparking reactions. One user wrote, “Thank God ..! Air India the national carrier doesn’t have this access in air .. or else the flight attendants too will do the same …” Another stating expressed disbelief, “This can’t be true & how can the railway staff function like this? Cleanliness starts from home & in this case, from railway kitchen.” A third user said, “This is bad but what is worse is to see how filthy the passengers make the bogies they travel in during even short journeys. Even toilets in the 2 Tier AC are left in appalling conditions.”
 
“Please share the PNR and train numbers so we can act against the staff," Even the Mumbai department of Railways acknowledged the matter after watching the video. 
 
While it's not the primary example of railways staff being found discarding waste on tracks, the repetitive story of such incidents highlights the earnest requirement for the division to quickly address and rectify what is happening.

First Published: Jan 02 2024 | 2:25 PM IST

