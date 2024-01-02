'We have lost our masjid': Asaduddin Owaisi ahead of Ram temple opening

BJP slams Owaisi over his remarks Reacting to Owaisi's statement, BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya said that Owaisi was doing what he does best – "communalising the consecration of Ram Mandir".
"In 2020, two Mosques in Hyderabad, Masjid-e-Mohammadi and Masjid-e-Hashmi were demolished to build the Secretariat but Owaisi, who is Member of Parliament from the city, didn't utter a word," Malviya said, questioning why did not he remember the mosques then.
Earlier, Owaisi had said that he and his party members would not attend the Ram temple opening ceremony even if an invitation were extended.
"We will not even go to the so-called masjid that is going to come up. I am deliberately saying so-called masjid because all schools of thought of Muslims have categorically said that namaz is not accepted if you go and pray in such places where you demolish a masjid illegally, take the land away, and build a mosque elsewhere," Owaisi was quoted as saying by Deccan Chronicle.
Ram temple opening ceremony The opening ceremony in Ayodhya's Ram temple will begin on January 16 and conclude on January 22. On the final day, following the morning puja, Lord Ram's idol will be consecrated in the afternoon during 'Mrigashira Nakshatra'.
Just a few days ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to the people to light special 'diyas' in their homes on January 22 to celebrate the day of 'Pran Pratishtha' at the Ram temple as 'Diwali'.
Over a lakh devotees are expected to descend on Ayodhya for the consecration ceremony which is likely to see over 7,000 guests from India and abroad in attendance.
