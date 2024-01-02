Home / India News / 'We have lost our masjid': Asaduddin Owaisi ahead of Ram temple opening

'We have lost our masjid': Asaduddin Owaisi ahead of Ram temple opening

The opening ceremony in Ayodhya's Ram temple will begin on January 16 and conclude on January 22. On the final day, the idol will be consecrated in the afternoon during 'Mrigashira Nakshatra'

BS Web Team New Delhi

Last Updated : Jan 02 2024 | 12:58 PM IST
All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi has appealed to the Muslim youth to be watchful of the activities done by the Centre and said that mosques across the country should remain inhabited.

Days before the 'Pran Pratishtha' (consecration) of the Ram temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on January 22, Asaduddin Owaisi, with reference to Babri Masjid, said the place where the holy Quran was recited for the past 500 years is not in their hands anymore, news agency ANI reported.

"Young people, I am telling you, we have lost our masjid and you are seeing what is being done there. Don't you have pain in your hearts ?," Owaisi said in Hyderabad's Bhavani Nagar in Telangana.

"The place where we sat and recited the Quran for 500 years is not in our hands today. Young people, don't you see that a conspiracy is taking place regarding three-four more mosques, in which the Sunheri Masjid [Golden Mosque] of Delhi is also included? After years of hard work, we have achieved our position today. You have to pay attention to these things," Owaisi added.

The AIMIM chief also said that young Muslims have to remain alert and united. "Maintain your support and strength. Keep your mosques populated. It may happen that these masjids are taken away from us. I hope the young man of today who will be the old man of tomorrow will keep his eyes ahead and think hard about how he can help himself, his family, his city, and his neighbourhood. Unity is a strength, unity is a blessing," Owaisi added.


BJP slams Owaisi over his remarks
Reacting to Owaisi's statement, BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya said that Owaisi was doing what he does best – "communalising the consecration of Ram Mandir".

"In 2020, two Mosques in Hyderabad, Masjid-e-Mohammadi and Masjid-e-Hashmi were demolished to build the Secretariat but Owaisi, who is Member of Parliament from the city, didn't utter a word," Malviya said, questioning why did not he remember the mosques then.


Earlier, Owaisi had said that he and his party members would not attend the Ram temple opening ceremony even if an invitation were extended.

"We will not even go to the so-called masjid that is going to come up. I am deliberately saying so-called masjid because all schools of thought of Muslims have categorically said that namaz is not accepted if you go and pray in such places where you demolish a masjid illegally, take the land away, and build a mosque elsewhere," Owaisi was quoted as saying by Deccan Chronicle.


Ram temple opening ceremony
The opening ceremony in Ayodhya's Ram temple will begin on January 16 and conclude on January 22. On the final day, following the morning puja, Lord Ram's idol will be consecrated in the afternoon during 'Mrigashira Nakshatra'.

Just a few days ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to the people to light special 'diyas' in their homes on January 22 to celebrate the day of 'Pran Pratishtha' at the Ram temple as 'Diwali'.

Over a lakh devotees are expected to descend on Ayodhya for the consecration ceremony which is likely to see over 7,000 guests from India and abroad in attendance.


First Published: Jan 02 2024 | 12:58 PM IST

