Home / India News / Houthi attack: Navy deploys fire-fighting team on board British oil tanker

Houthi attack: Navy deploys fire-fighting team on board British oil tanker

According to foreign media reports, the tanker caught fire after a missile attack by Yemen's Houthi militants, the latest incident linked to the Iran-backed group in key shipping route Gulf of Aden

Earlier, Liberian-flagged vessel MV Chem Pluto, with 21 Indian crew members, was the target of a drone attack off India's west coast on December 23
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 27 2024 | 5:44 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Indian Navy on Saturday said its guided missile destroyer INS Visakhapatnam has deployed a team to help fire-fighting efforts on board British oil tanker MV Marlin Luanda which has got 22 Indian and one Bangladeshi crew members.

According to foreign media reports, the tanker caught fire after a missile attack by Yemen's Houthi militants, the latest incident linked to the Iran-backed group in the key shipping route Gulf of Aden.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

On a request from MV Marlin Luanda, INS Visakhapatnam has deployed its NBCD team along with fire-fighting equipment to render assistance to the crew towards augmenting fire-fighting efforts on board the distressed ship, a Navy spokesperson said.

"The Indian Navy remains steadfast and committed towards safeguarding MVs (merchant vessels) and ensuring safety of life at sea," the Indian Navy said.

The operator of the British oil tanker has said the vessel had been "struck by a missile in the Gulf of Aden after transiting the Red Sea", according to the reports.

The Indian Navy has significantly increased its surveillance apparatus in the Arabian Sea and the Gulf of Aden by deploying frontline destroyers and frigates in view of recent incidents of attacks on merchant vessels.

Earlier this month, the Indian Navy responded to a drone attack distress call from MV Genco Picardy in the Gulf of Aden on the night of January 17, and on January 5, it had thwarted an attempted hijacking of Liberian-flagged vessel MV Lila Norfolk in the North Arabian Sea and rescued all its crew members.

Earlier, Liberian-flagged vessel MV Chem Pluto, with 21 Indian crew members, was the target of a drone attack off India's west coast on December 23.

Besides MV Chem Pluto, another commercial oil tanker that was on the way to India came under a suspected drone strike in the Southern Red Sea on the same day. The vessel had a team of 25 Indians.

Also Read

Indian Navy trying to hunt down pirates involved in hijacking attempt

Govt aims to increase warships in Arabian Sea to combat piracy risk

Somali athlete finishes 100-metre race in 21 seconds, sparks controversy

Indian Navy warships deployed to deter pirates in Arabian Sea, Gulf of Aden

Indian Navy enhances Arabian Sea surveillance after vessel attacks

Railways land-for-job case: Court summons Rabri Devi, daughter Misa Bharti

PM to inaugurate diamond jubilee celebration of Supreme Court on Jan 28

Instances when Supreme Court held special sittings on non-working days

Gujarat govt razes houses, 150 huts to free encroached Somnath temple land

Union home ministry extends Z+ security to Kerala guv Arif Mohammed Khan

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :BritainnavytradeShipping sector

First Published: Jan 27 2024 | 5:44 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story