These jobs most likely to be lost and created because of AI: Report



Another report from Accenture suggests that around 40 per cent of all working hours could be impacted by large language models (LLMs) such as ChatGPT-4, because the language takes 62 per cent of the total time employees work. Many clerical or secretarial roles are seen as likely to decline quickly because of Artificial Intelligence (AI), according to an analysis done by the World Economic Forum (WEF). In its report tited 'Future of Jobs Report 2023', WEF also said that roles for AI and machine learning specialists, data analysts and scientists, and digital transformation specialists are expected to grow rapidly.



Here is the list of top 10 jobs the to see fastest decline in the next five years: "Some jobs are seen as likely to decline quickly because of AI. These are mostly clerical or secretarial roles, and include bank tellers and data entry clerks," said the WEF report.

2) Postal Service Clerks 1) Bank Tellers and related Clerks

4) Data Entry Clerks 3) Cashiers and Ticket Clerks

6) Material-Recording and Stock-Keeping Clerks 5) Administrative and Executive Secretaries

8) Legislators and Officials 7) Accounting, Bookkeeping and Payroll Clerks

10) Door to Door Sales Workers, News and Street Vendors, and Related Workers 9) Statistical, Finance and Insurance Clerks



According to WEF, AI and machine learning specialists, data analysts and scientists, and digital transformation specialists are the most prominent emerging roles. The forum predicts a 40 per cent jump in the number of AI and machine learning specialists by 2027, a 30-35 per cent rise in demand for roles such as data analysts and scientists or big data specialists, and a 31 per cent increase in demand for information security analysts. "However, it doesn't mean humans will be replaced by these machines. 65 per cent of the time we spend on these language tasks can be transformed into more productive activity through augmentation and automation. There will also be entirely new roles to recruit, including linguistics experts, AI quality controllers, AI editors, and prompt engineers," WEF quoted Accenture.