Home / India News / How can Andhra CM declare Vizag plans when case is in SC, questions Naidu

How can Andhra CM declare Vizag plans when case is in SC, questions Naidu

How can Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy declare that he will start administering the State from Visakhapatnam when the capital city case is sub judice in the Supreme Court

Giddaluru (Andhra Pradesh)
How can Andhra CM declare Vizag plans when case is in SC, questions Naidu

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2023 | 5:59 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

How can Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy declare that he will start administering the State from Visakhapatnam when the capital city case is sub judice in the Supreme Court, questioned Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo N Chandrababu Naidu.

He raised this question during a public meeting at Giddaluru village in Prakasam district as part of "Edemi Kharma Mana Rashtraniki" (What fate is this for our state) programme, a statement said.

On Wednesday, the Chief Minister announced that he would start operating from the port city starting September, including shifting his family.

The Chief Minister made this announcement while addressing a public meeting at Naupada village in Srikakulam district's Sonthabommali mandal on the sidelines of laying the foundation stones for infrastructure projects.

"Visakhapatnam is an acceptable city for everyone in the state. It has the approval of all the people in the state. As part of decentralisation of administration, from this September, your son (Jagan) will set up his family (kapuram) also in Visakhapatnam," Reddy said.

Meanwhile, Naidu asserted that it was the TDP which always stood by the poor and for the protection of the State, calling on the people to defeat Reddy in the next Assembly polls due in 2024.

Addressing the people of Giddaluru, the former CM exuded confidence that TDP will return to power and Veligonda project will be his top priority.

Naidu said that police should arrest the actual culprits who murdered Y S Vivekananda Reddy and not on those who post comments on social media.

Vivekananda, the younger brother of late Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy, was found dead at his residence in Pulivendula, on the night of March 15,2019, weeks before the State Assembly elections.

Topics :Y S Jaganmohan ReddyAndhra PradeshChandrababu NaiduSupreme Court

First Published: Apr 20 2023 | 5:58 PM IST

Also Read

TDP will leave Reddy struggling in home constituency in 2024 polls: Naidu

TDP holds Andhra Pradesh govt responsible for Guntur stampede that killed 3

Do not put your faith in Jagan: TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu tells people

Polavaram project is synonymous with Y S Rajasekhar Reddy: Andhra CM

Andhra HC cannot be town planner: Supreme Court on high court order

'Increased cooperation between govt, states necessary for new age skilling'

LPG Revolution: 170 mn new connections, customer base doubled in 9 yrs

4 army soldiers charred to death in J&K's Poonch after truck catches fire

BJP wants to make India Banana Republic, alleges PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti

Death toll in Kharghar tragedy between 50 and 75, but govt hiding figures

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story