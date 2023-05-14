How Covid-19 waves are turning into ripples; dip in latest surge fastest



The 7-day rolling average number of daily cases rose to more than 10,000 on April 20 and had declined below that level by April 27. The 7-day rolling average has been considered to smoothen out fluctuations in testing of samples and reporting of results. The period spent above the 10,000-mark in terms of daily cases in this latest instance was a week. It ranged between two months to over a year when cases have previously risen. Rising Covid-19 cases have never petered out faster than in the latest surge.



The Omicron wave peaked in January 2022 with over 300,000 cases. Daily new cases fell below 10,000 by March 2022. Another upsurge after this saw daily cases remain above the 10,000 mark between June and August 2022. The first time that daily cases rose above 10,000 was in June 2020. The number stayed above that level for 530 days, including both the first and second waves. The decline after the first wave peaked in September 2020 still saw the daily 7-day moving average stay above 10,000 cases at the nadir in February 2021. The second wave peaked with around 400,000 cases in May. The gradual decline after the second wave eventually led to cases falling below 10,000 in November 2021.



Dr Umang Agrawal, infectious diseases consultant at the PD Hinduja Hospital & Medical Research Centre in Mumbai said that India has managed the recent spike in cases well. “The general immunity levels in the population acquired through natural infection and vaccination (hybrid immunity) has helped to tide over the spike in cases more efficiently,” he said. But is herd immunity possible in Covid-19? The fourth time that the 10,000-mark was breached was in April 2023. The latest spike lasted 7 days-the shortest of the four. The World Health Organisation (WHO) ended the global health emergency status of Covid-19 on May 5. It had declared an emergency in January 2020.



He says we may need to get into a system of annual Covid-19 vaccinations just like influenza to keep the immunity boosted. Agarwal feels that in case of influenza that has not been the case. People continue to get flu and also need to take an annual flu shot to protect against the ever evolving virus. There is something called ‘antigenic drift’ which involves accumulation of a series of minor genetic mutations, while an ‘antigenic shift’ involves ‘mixing’ of genes from flu viruses from different species. Agarwal feels that whenever an antigenic shift happens in the Sars-CoV-2 virus, then infections are likely to surge again.



The World Health Organisation ended the global emergency status for Covid-19 on May 5 after more than three years of declaring it. Countries are now expected to manage the virus that has killed more than 6.9 mn people worldwide along with other infectious diseases. N K Arora, head, Covid-19 working group, National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) had told Business Standard last year that herd immunity is ‘mystical and mythical’ in case of Covid-19 as the virus keeps changing its face. What protects the Indian population is hybrid immunity.