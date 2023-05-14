Himachal govt to prepare drug de-addiction, rehabilitation policy, says CM

The Himachal Pradesh government will formulate a drug de-addiction and rehabilitation policy for the youth addicted to drugs, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has said.

At a meeting where a draft policy was discussed, the chief minister said the life of the young generation is limited to mobile phones, which has led them towards drug abuse, according to a statement issued here.

He said the state government is taking strict action to prevent the youth from falling prey to drug abuse and a state-of-the-art drug de-addiction-cum-rehabilitation centre will be established in the state with the support of the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) to achieve this goal.

Directing the officers concerned to identify approximately land for the centre, he said this centre will function with the aim of providing professional training to the inmates besides drug de-addiction. It would boost their lost confidence and guide them to progress in life.

The emphasis will also be laid on connecting them with family and society to enable these persons to return to a normal life, he said.