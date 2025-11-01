How Galouti Kabab, Makhan Malai put Lucknow on the global cities map
Lucknow has been officially inducted into UNESCO's CCN under the 'Gastronomy' category, marking a major global recognition of its rich culinary heritageRishika Agarwal New Delhi
The aroma of Galouti Kababs drifting through Lucknow’s Aminabad continues to define the city’s culinary identity more than a century after the dish first gained fame in the early 90s. The narrow lanes of this old market still draw crowds of locals and tourists eager to taste the original melt-in-the-mouth kebabs that have become synonymous with the City of Nawabs.
A few kilometres away, at Gol Darwaza, Makhan Malai, a frothy, saffron-tinted winter dessert, draws scores of sweet lovers as soon as the temperature dips. These signature dishes not only showcase Lucknow’s rich food heritage but have also helped secure its place on the global culinary map.
Lucknow on the global stage
Lucknow has been officially inducted into UNESCO’s Creative Cities Network (CCN) under the ‘Gastronomy’ category, marking a major global recognition of its rich culinary heritage.
UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay on Friday added 58 new cities to the network, which now includes 408 cities across more than 100 countries. The CCN honours cities that use creativity as a key driver of sustainable urban development.
Celebrating the announcement, the United Nations in India wrote on X, “From mouth-watering Galouti Kabab to Awadhi Biryani, delectable Chaat and Golgappe, desserts like Makhan Malai and much more; Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh is a haven for food, enriched in centuries-old traditions. Lucknow is now recognised by UNESCO as a Creative City of Gastronomy.”
PM hails the move
Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the move and even invited people from across the world to try the local cuisine. In a post on X, he said, “Lucknow is synonymous with a vibrant culture, at the core of which is a great culinary culture. I am glad that UNESCO has recognised this aspect of Lucknow, and I call upon people from around the world to visit and discover its uniqueness.”
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also took to X to celebrate the moment, saying, "This global recognition is a tribute to the city’s centuries-old culinary excellence, its unique blend of tehzeeb, tradition & taste that continues to enrich India’s cultural identity. From the artistry of Awadhi Biryani to the finesse of Galouti Kabab and the sweetness of Makhan Malai, every flavour of Lucknow narrates the story of our heritage and harmony. A proud moment for Uttar Pradesh, for India and for every Lucknowite."
The Uttar Pradesh government also welcomed the move. In a post, it said, “This recognition celebrates the city’s rich culinary traditions, Awadhi heritage, and its growing role in promoting sustainable and innovative gastronomy. A moment of pride for Uttar Pradesh, where every flavour reflects centuries of culture and creativity.”
Lucknow's culinary heritage
Lucknow is renowned for its rich and royal food heritage that beautifully blends Persian, Mughlai, and local Awadhi influences. The city’s cuisine evolved in the royal kitchens, where chefs perfected dishes marked by delicate flavours, aromatic spices, and slow-cooking techniques.
Lucknow’s food culture is built on tehzeeb (etiquette) and nazakat (delicacy). Meals in Lucknow are more of a symbol of hospitality and refinement. Signature delicacies like Galouti Kebabs, said to have been created for a toothless Nawab, and the fragrant Lucknawi Biryani exemplify the refinement of Awadhi cooking. Traditional breads such as Sheermal and Roomali Roti, and dishes like Nihari-Kulcha, further showcase the city’s culinary depth.
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times Subscribe
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
Seamless Access Across All Devices