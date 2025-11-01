How Galouti Kabab, Makhan Malai put Lucknow on the global cities map

The aroma of Galouti Kababs drifting through Lucknow’s Aminabad continues to define the city’s culinary identity more than a century after the dish first gained fame in the early 90s. The narrow lanes of this old market still draw crowds of locals and tourists eager to taste the original melt-in-the-mouth kebabs that have become synonymous with the City of Nawabs.

A few kilometres away, at Gol Darwaza, Makhan Malai, a frothy, saffron-tinted winter dessert, draws scores of sweet lovers as soon as the temperature dips. These signature dishes not only showcase Lucknow’s rich food heritage but have also helped secure its place on the global culinary map.

Lucknow on the global stage Lucknow has been officially inducted into UNESCO’s Creative Cities Network (CCN) under the ‘Gastronomy’ category, marking a major global recognition of its rich culinary heritage. UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay on Friday added 58 new cities to the network, which now includes 408 cities across more than 100 countries. The CCN honours cities that use creativity as a key driver of sustainable urban development. Celebrating the announcement, the United Nations in India wrote on X, “From mouth-watering Galouti Kabab to Awadhi Biryani, delectable Chaat and Golgappe, desserts like Makhan Malai and much more; Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh is a haven for food, enriched in centuries-old traditions. Lucknow is now recognised by UNESCO as a Creative City of Gastronomy.”

PM hails the move Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also took to X to celebrate the moment, saying, "This global recognition is a tribute to the city’s centuries-old culinary excellence, its unique blend of tehzeeb, tradition & taste that continues to enrich India’s cultural identity. From the artistry of Awadhi Biryani to the finesse of Galouti Kabab and the sweetness of Makhan Malai, every flavour of Lucknow narrates the story of our heritage and harmony. A proud moment for Uttar Pradesh, for India and for every Lucknowite." Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the move and even invited people from across the world to try the local cuisine. In a post on X, he said, “Lucknow is synonymous with a vibrant culture, at the core of which is a great culinary culture. I am glad that UNESCO has recognised this aspect of Lucknow, and I call upon people from around the world to visit and discover its uniqueness.”