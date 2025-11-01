Nine dead in Andhra temple stampede; PM Modi announces ₹2 lakh ex-gratia

At least nine people, including eight women and a 12-year-old boy, were killed and several others injured after a section of an iron grill collapsed during a religious event at a private temple in Andhra Pradesh’s Srikakulam district on Saturday, officials told PTI.

Srikakulam District Collector Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar had initially said that ten people had died in the incident. However, police later confirmed the toll at nine.

“The total number of deaths is nine. One person is in a serious condition but alive. Among the deceased, eight are women and one is a 12-year-old boy,” said Srikakulam Superintendent of Police KV Maheswara Reddy.