Nine dead in Andhra temple stampede; PM Modi announces ₹2 lakh ex-gratia

Rush of devotees during Ekadashi triggered the stampede at the Kasibugga temple in Srikakulam district; CM Naidu expressed condolences and ordered urgent medical care, other relief efforts

Bengaluru RCB stampede
(Representative Image: Reuters)
Apexa Rai New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 01 2025 | 3:44 PM IST
At least nine people, including eight women and a 12-year-old boy, were killed and several others injured after a section of an iron grill collapsed during a religious event at a private temple in Andhra Pradesh’s Srikakulam district on Saturday, officials told PTI.
 
Srikakulam District Collector Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar had initially said that ten people had died in the incident. However, police later confirmed the toll at nine.
 
“The total number of deaths is nine. One person is in a serious condition but alive. Among the deceased, eight are women and one is a 12-year-old boy,” said Srikakulam Superintendent of Police KV Maheswara Reddy.
 
The tragedy occurred around 11.30 a.m. at the Venkateswara temple in Kasibugga town, according to Kasibugga sub-division in-charge DSP Lakshman Rao.
 
SP Reddy said the incident was triggered by the collapse of an iron grill near the temple steps, which caused panic among devotees. “The public, in fear, thought that something was falling and panicked. They fell from a height of about six feet. There was no stampede. Since the collapse was from a height of six feet, one person fell on another, and that led to the incident,” he explained.
 
Reddy said the Venkateswara temple was a private establishment and not under government control. “It is purely an accident and due to the owner’s mistake. They haven’t applied for police bandobust, and there were no permissions also,” he said.
Authorities have begun a probe into the incident, and officials said necessary legal and safety actions would follow based on the findings.
 
The incident took place around 11.30 am. “Seven people died on the spot and three others succumbed while undergoing treatment,” Srikakulam District Collector Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar told PTI, adding that most of the victims were women.
 
Kasibugga sub-division in-charge DSP Lakshman Rao confirmed that multiple people were also injured in the incident. Authorities are monitoring the situation and providing medical care to those admitted to nearby hospitals. 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences and wished a speedy recovery for those injured. He announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh for the families of the deceased and ₹50,000 for the injured.
President Droupadi Murmu also conveyed her grief over the incident and offered prayers for the victims.  
The incident occurred when a large crowd of devotees gathered at the temple for Ekadashi, considered an auspicious day in Hindu tradition. The sudden surge led to pushing and chaos, resulting in multiple casualties and injuries.
 
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said the incident had come as a “shock” and described the deaths as “extremely heartbreaking”. Extending his condolences to the bereaved families, he said he had directed officials to ensure that those injured receive immediate and proper medical care. 
 
CM Naidu also instructed local officials and public representatives to rush to the stampede site to oversee relief and rescue measures. State minister Nara Lokesh also expressed grief, saying he was in “profound shock” over the loss of lives and urged authorities to prevent such tragedies during major religious gatherings in the future. 
Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed deep sadness over the loss of lives in the incident and conveyed condolences to the bereaved families.
 
Shah posted on X: "Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives in the stampede at the Kashibugga Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh. My condolences to the families of the devotees who lost their lives. Praying that the injured may recover at the earliest."
 

N Chandrababu Naidu Andhra Pradesh Stampede

First Published: Nov 01 2025 | 1:07 PM IST

