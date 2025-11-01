Odisha imposes 7-month fishing ban to protect nesting Olive Ridley turtles

The Odisha government on Saturday imposed a seven-month-long ban on sea fishing activity within 20 km of the coast at the river mouths of Dhamra, Devi and Rusikulya as part of its annual Olive Ridley turtle conservation programme, officials said.

The ban on sea-fishing, however, remains enforced round-the-year in the Gahirmatha coast, which is widely regarded as the largest habitation corridor of these highly endangered marine species.

Besides, Gahirmatha has been accorded the status of a marine sanctuary in view of the congregation of turtles, said forest officials.

The ban on sea fishing activity would remain effective from November 1 to May 31. It ensures the safety of marine animals during their breeding and mating season, said officials, adding that the ban has been clamped in accordance with Sections 2, 7 and 4 of Orissa Marine Fishing Regulation Act (OMFRA), 1982 and provisions of Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

The ban will be strictly implemented as it is done every year to save turtles, as these endangered species perish in larger numbers either by getting entangled in fishing nets or being hit by fishing trawler propellers, an official said. As per the arrangements, a multi-layered patrolling exercise will be done involving the forest, fisheries, and marine police, besides the coast guard personnel. To ensure effective patrolling, 61 on-shore camps and five off-shore camps have been set up in the state's four wildlife divisions - Bhadrak, Rajnagar, Puri and Berhampur. The armed police force will flank the forest and fisheries patrolling teams. Five high-speed boats, 13 trawlers and support boats are pressed into service to intercept illegal marine fishing in prohibited zones, said Sudrashan Gopinath Yadav, Divisional Forest Officer, Rajnagar Mangrove (wildlife) Forest Division.